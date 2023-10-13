The Lagos State government has shut down Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets due to unsanitary conditions and several environmental breaches.

The lockdown was initiated by officials from the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and the Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (KAI) in response to orders from the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

Wahab, who insisted on zero tolerance for filth in markets, said: “Recent events at Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets have brought to light the pressing need for strict adherence to sanitation standards in our markets.

The closure, though a difficult decision, is a necessary step to address the prevailing environmental challenges, and ensure the safety and well-being of all stakeholders.

“The closure of Mile 12 and Owode Onirin markets will enable stakeholders to assess the situation and improve public health and environmental sanity around those axes. Conditions in the markets have deteriorated to a point where immediate intervention became inevitable”.

The commissioner made it clear that the enforcement action was not a singular occurrence, but rather part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at fostering a culture of cleanliness and environmental compliance in all state markets.

He urged both traders and customers to give paramount importance to hygiene and sustainable practices in their day-to-day business activities.

More Insights

On his part, the Managing Director/CEO of LAWMA, Muyiwa Gbadegesin, emphasized that market closures were prompted by severe unhygienic conditions and numerous environmental violations.

He stressed the importance of these closures in compelling a thorough cleanup and safeguarding public health.

The head of LAWMA emphasized the Lagos State Government’s unwavering commitment to enforcing sanitation and environmental regulations, particularly in the vicinity of business establishments.

They urged markets in the state to actively cooperate with the government’s initiatives, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations to enhance the city’s cleanliness and livability for all.