Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has recorded a major box office milestone: her latest film, The Return of Arinze, grossed N104.8 million in its opening weekend, making it the highest-grossing title over the Easter holiday period.

According to figures released by the distributor, the sequel is ranking as the highest-grossing film of the weekend across Nigerian cinemas between April 3 and April 5, 2026.

The film further set a new benchmark for sequels, posting the biggest opening for a Nollywood sequel to date and securing the second-highest opening weekend performance recorded in 2026 so far.

What they are saying

According to a post by the West African distributor on X, Filmone Entertainment,

”Return of Arinzo is back… and it came with a banger! N104.8M in its opening weekend, biggest Easter opening, and the highest-grossing film of the weekend. But beyond the numbers, this is what it looks like when a story connects… when people see themselves on screen and show up for it West Africa, you didn’t just watch you showed up, you filled the cinemas, you made it a moment.”

The strong debut shows the growing momentum in Nigeria’s cinema market, particularly during peak holiday windows such as Easter, which has increasingly become a strategic release period for blockbuster local titles.

Industry observers note that the film’s performance reflects both effective distribution and strong audience anticipation built around the franchise.

About the film

Produced by Fespris Production and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, The Return of Arinze has drawn significant cinema attendance across major cities, with audiences turning out in large numbers throughout the holiday weekend.

The film follows a rising actor who returns home with his fiancée to support his father’s presidential campaign.

However, her arrival reignites a long-buried scandal tied to a powerful political figure. As revelations unfold, she becomes entangled in a web of betrayal that ultimately forces hidden identities and the truth behind Arinze’s death into the open.

Directed by Iyabo Ojo, the film features a wide ensemble cast including Olukanmi Abayomi, Nenesenor Abloso, Iwalola Adekugbe, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Mercy Aigbe, Funke Akindele, Bimbo Akintola, Uzor Arukwe, and Adjetey Anang, among others, reinforcing its cross-industry appeal within West Africa.

What you should know

The performance also adds to Iyabo Ojo’s growing influence as a producer, positioning her among a new wave of filmmakers delivering commercially viable projects in Nigeria’s evolving film ecosystem.

With cinema admissions and revenues gradually recovering and expanding post-pandemic, successful openings such as this are seen as critical indicators of industry health.

The film’s success builds on Ojo’s recent box office track record. Nairametrics previously reported in 2025 that Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord, an indigenous-language epic produced by the filmmaker, surpassed N200 million in box office earnings.

According to Box Office Nigeria data, the film grossed N202.3 million within three weeks of release and retained the top spot during the April 11–13 weekend, adding N24.4 million in ticket sales.