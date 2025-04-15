Labake Olododo: The Warrior Lord, an indigenous-language epic produced by Nollywood veteran Iyabo Ojo, has officially surpassed N200 million in box office earnings, continuing a wave of commercial success for Yoruba-language cinema in Nigeria.

According to data from the box office Nigeria, the film grossed N202.3 million within three weeks of its theatrical release, maintaining the top spot at the Nigerian box office during the weekend of April 11–13 with an additional N24.4 million in ticket sales.

Directed by Biodun Stephen and set against the backdrop of Yoruba cultural heritage, Labake Olododo tells the story of a fearless heroine who confronts social and political injustice in her community.

The film features performances from Omowunmi Ajiboye, Kiitan Bukola, and Olarotimi Fakunle.

The film’s opening week brought in N50 million, and by the end of its second week, it had joined the N175 million club—an elite group of Nollywood titles with impressive ticket sales. Its trajectory echoes the success of Ajakaju (Beast of Two Worlds), produced by Eniola Ajao, which closed its theatrical run above N200 million last year.

The growing dominance of indigenous epics at the Nigerian box office is further underscored by recent blockbusters such as Queen Lateefah, a hit from actress Wunmi Toriola, which surpassed N350 million in earnings in 2024, and Lakatabu by Odunlade Adekola, which also crossed the N200 million threshold.

In a similar vein, Ajosepo, directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Stephen Okonkwo, brought in a notable N257.2 million, reinforcing the appeal of culturally rooted narratives that resonate with both local and diaspora audiences.

What to know

For Iyabo Ojo, Labake Olododo marks yet another milestone in a career that spans more than 150 acting credits and over 14 production titles. The film’s release also comes at a celebratory time for the actress, whose daughter, Priscilla Ojo, is set to wed later this month.

Labake Olododo’s commercial performance not only highlights Ojo’s enduring influence in the industry but also reflects a broader trend in Nigerian cinema, where indigenous storytelling continues to drive box office success and reshape the contours of mainstream Nollywood.

With strong weekend showings and sustained public interest, Labake Olododo is expected to remain a fixture in cinemas well into the coming weeks, signaling a robust start to Q2 for Nigeria’s film industry.

Labake Olododo comes at a time when Nigerian cinema continues to experience a renaissance, driven by strong local stories, strategic distribution, and increased audience engagement. The film’s financial success reinforces the appetite for culturally resonant epics and signals continued growth for Nollywood’s theatrical landscape.