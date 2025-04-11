Labake Olododo, the latest epic drama from Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, has emerged as a box office sensation, grossing N172.5 million within just two weeks of its theatrical release.

Opening on March 28 across cinemas nationwide, the film pulled in N50.4 million in its debut weekend, securing the second-biggest opening for a Nollywood title in 2025, according to data from FilmOne Group, a leading film distribution company in West Africa.

The film’s strong opening follows a record-breaking trend set by other female-led productions in recent months.

Last year, Eniola Ajao’s Ajakaju: Beasts of Two Worlds became one of Nollywood’s highest-grossing films, earning over N200 million at the box office.

Similarly, Wumi Toriola’s Queen Lateefah surpassed expectations, grossing a staggering N350 million and cementing its place as one of the industry’s most successful releases to date.

About the film

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Biodun Stephen, Labake Olododo has resonated with audiences for its vibrant cinematography, gripping storyline, and standout performances. Among the most talked-about is Alaba Onaolapo, popularly known as Alaba Ultimate — whose portrayal of the complex antagonist Adigun has drawn critical praise and sparked fan buzz across social media.

“The complexity of Adigun’s character pushed me to my creative limits,” Alaba said in an interview following a recent screening at IMAX Lekki in Lagos. “Working alongside such talented professionals made every challenging scene worthwhile.”

Behind the scenes, the film marks a major creative milestone for Iyabo Ojo, who not only stars in the lead role but also serves as co-executive producer. Speaking on the collaboration, Alaba lauded Ojo’s leadership on set: “It was artistically challenging, but Iyabo’s passion and commitment to excellence made all the difference.”

Labake Olododo features a robust ensemble cast comprising several of Nollywood’s most recognisable figures, including Tayo Faniran, Muyiwa Ademola, Scarlet Gomez, Ibrahim Chatta, and Bimbo Akintola. The production also integrates veteran performers such as Fathia Balogun and Ayo Mogaji with emerging talents like Lololade Okunsanya and Nkechi Blessing.

What to know

Labake Olododo comes at a time when Nigerian cinema continues to experience a renaissance, driven by strong local stories, strategic distribution, and increased audience engagement. The film’s financial success reinforces the appetite for culturally resonant epics and signals continued growth for Nollywood’s theatrical landscape.

As Labake Olododo enters its third week in cinemas, industry watchers are keeping a close eye on whether the film can maintain its momentum and potentially cross the N300 million mark, a feat achieved by only a handful of Nigerian productions in recent years.