Nigeria’s cinema industry recorded its strongest first-quarter admissions in six years, with total ticket sales rising to 752,136 in Q1 2026.

This is signalling a sustained recovery in theatrical demand and a growing dominance of Nollywood productions at the local box office, according to data from the Nigerian box office on Sunday, April 5, 2026.

The performance represents a notable increase compared to 661,720 admissions recorded in Q1 2025, and marks a clear rebound from the softer numbers seen in the preceding years.

What they are saying

Industry data shows that admissions had dipped to 597,061 in 2024 and 620,477 in 2023, reflecting a period of volatility for cinema operators still adjusting to post-pandemic realities, currency pressures, and shifting consumer habits.

The latest figures highlight a turning point for the Nigerian box office, driven largely by the strong theatrical runs of local titles such as Behind The Scenes and Oversabi Aunty, both of which delivered standout performances and drew significant audience turnout across major cinema circuits.

Nollywood productions accounted for over 553,000 admissions in Q1 2026, representing 73.5% of total ticket sales during the period. This marks the industry’s highest first-quarter admissions since 2021, when Nollywood recorded approximately 587,700 admissions under unique market conditions shaped by limited Hollywood releases during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A breakdown of historical trends further contextualises the current growth trajectory. In Q1 2021 and 2022, admissions stood at 709,803 and 709,979, respectively, before declining sharply in 2023 and 2024. The recovery began in 2025 and has now accelerated in 2026, positioning the industry on a firmer growth path.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty crossed the N1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, reinforcing her status as one of the industry’s most bankable creative figures and Funke Akindele’s Behind The Scenes, now on Netflix, raked in an estimated N2.7 billion since its release.

Looking ahead, Nigeria’s cinema industry is projected to cross the N20 billion gross box office (GBO) mark by the end of 2026.

However, the growth path is expected to be defined less by rapid physical expansion and more by improved monetisation, pricing power, and disciplined release strategies, according to data compiled by the West Africa Box Office Year Book 2025.

The report explained that audience growth is forecast to remain modest. Overall cinema admissions are projected to rise from 2.6 million in 2023 to 2.95 million in 2026, reflecting stabilising consumer behaviour amid persistent inflationary pressures.

Despite slower growth in admissions, box office revenue is expected to expand at a much faster pace. Gross box office revenue rose from N7.36 billion in 2023 to N11.58 billion in 2024, before jumping 28% to N15.64 billion in 2025.