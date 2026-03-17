Nollywood continues to strengthen its global box office presence as Behind The Scenes sets new records across key international markets, emerging as the highest-grossing Nollywood film in the United Kingdom and Ireland while also delivering strong performance in North America.

According to data released by its distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, the film has generated £159,000 in the UK and Ireland, marking a new benchmark for Nigerian films in the region.

In North America, the title has grossed $249,000, reinforcing its growing international appeal and positioning it among the top-performing Nollywood exports in recent years.

The film also recorded a strong opening performance, earning over $111,000 during its opening weekend in Canada, the highest debut for any Nollywood film in the market. Across North America, it crossed the $190,000 mark early in its run, highlighting sustained audience demand beyond its initial release window.

What they are saying

Domestically, Behind The Scenes has achieved significant commercial success, grossing N2.7 billion at the Nigerian box office. This places it among the highest-grossing Nollywood titles of all time and shows the increasing revenue potential of big-budget local productions.

“N2.7 Billion at the box office and a historic milestone that now stands as the highest-grossing Nollywood title of all time.

“But the story did not stop there. From West Africa to audiences across the world, the film also became the highest-grossing Nollywood title in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United States, and Canada,” the distributor said in a post on X.

Its success adds to a growing list of high-performing Nigerian films and signals continued investor confidence in the industry’s theatrical model.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes prominent actors and reality TV personalities, the film has maintained strong audience traction weeks after its December 13 2025, release.

Its wide appeal across different demographics has been a key driver of its sustained box office momentum both locally and internationally.

Beyond its commercial performance, the film reflects Nollywood’s ongoing transition into a more structured and data-driven industry. With production budgets reportedly approaching N1 billion, projects such as Behind The Scenes highlight the increasing scale, financial commitment, and risk associated with modern Nigerian filmmaking.

What you should know

The storyline, which explores themes of fame, success, and the emotional complexities behind public admiration, has resonated with audiences across multiple markets. This cross-cultural relevance has contributed to its expanding footprint beyond West Africa.

Industry reports note that the film’s performance reinforces Nollywood’s growing global relevance, particularly in diaspora-driven markets such as the UK, Ireland, and North America. As distribution networks improve and audience demand rises, Nigerian films are increasingly competing for attention in international box office circuits.

With its record-breaking run, Behind The Scenes represents another milestone in Nollywood’s evolution, demonstrating the industry’s capacity to deliver commercially viable content at scale while expanding its reach across global audiences.