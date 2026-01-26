Nollywood actress, filmmaker, and producer Toyin Abraham’s Oversabi Aunty crossed the N1 billion mark at the Nigerian box office, reinforcing her status as one of the industry’s most bankable creative figures.

This is according to reports by West African distributor Film One Entertainment on X.

The achievement makes Oversabi Aunty the first Nollywood directorial debut to gross over N1 billion, while also ranking as the fourth highest-grossing Nollywood film of all time, unadjusted for inflation.

The result highlights the growing commercial viability of locally produced Nigerian films, particularly comedy titles led by established box office stars. It also represents Abraham’s first N1 billion run in the West African box office.

What they are saying

A part of the caption by Film One Entertainment said.

“N1BILLION+ at the box office, First Nollywood directorial debut to hit N1 BILLION, 4th highest grossing Nollywood film of all time in West Africa, this is a full celebration!!! OVERSABI AUNTY is still showing in cinemas nationwide in select cinemas in the UK and is coming to the USA and Canada soon.’’

Distributors attributed the film’s early success to robust cinema attendance across Nigeria and Ghana, effective pre-release marketing, and positive early audience reception.

Backstory

The film opened strongly, posting N87.8 million during its opening weekend, with an additional N12.7 million generated from preview screenings.

This brought total opening earnings to N100.5 million, making it the second-highest-grossing opening of the weekend and delivering Nollywood’s second-biggest opening of 2025 at the time of release.

The production features a strong supporting cast including Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele, Queen Nwokoye, Jemima Osunde, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tana Adelana, and Toyin Afolayan.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the film premiered in Lagos on November 14, attracting cast members and key industry stakeholders.

The performance further consolidates Toyin Abraham’s reputation as a commercially dependable Nollywood star.

In 2024, her film Alakada: Bad & Boujee grossed N500.3 million at the Nigerian box office, making it the fifth highest-grossing Nollywood film at the time.

Released on December 20, 2024, the comedy-drama sustained audience interest over a 13-week theatrical run.

What you should know

Oversabi Aunty is still showing in cinemas nationwide, with select screenings in the United Kingdom, and scheduled releases planned for the United States and Canada, indicating further revenue upside from diaspora audiences.

The movie was distributed by FilmOne Entertainment, one of Nigeria’s leading cinema distribution companies.

The comedy centres on Toun, portrayed by Abraham, a well-meaning but overbearing church usher who believes it is her responsibility to intervene in the personal affairs of those around her.

Her constant interference gradually turns her household into a chaotic environment, driving the humour and conflicts that shape the narrative.