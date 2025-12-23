Toyin Abraham’s latest film, Oversabi Aunty, has recorded a strong opening at the Nigerian box office, emerging as the second-highest-grossing film of the weekend and delivering Nollywood’s second-biggest opening of 2025 so far.

The Nigerian box office record shows that the comedy grossed N87.8 million during its opening weekend, with an additional N12.7 million generated from preview screenings.

This brought the film’s total opening earnings to N100.5 million, placing it behind only the top-performing Nollywood release of the year to date.

The strong debut reflects continued audience demand for locally produced commercial comedies, particularly those led by established box office stars. Distributors credited the performance to robust turnout across cinemas in Nigeria and Ghana, as well as effective pre-release marketing and positive early audience response.

The movie plot

Oversabi Aunty tells the story of Toun, played by Abraham, a well-meaning but overbearing church usher who believes it is her responsibility to “fix” everyone around her. Her constant interference in the lives of those around her gradually turns her household into a chaotic space, driving the humor and conflict that shape the film’s narrative.

The production features a notable supporting cast including Mike Ezuruonye, Efe Irele, Queen Nwokoye, Jemima Osunde, Enioluwa Adeoluwa, Tana Adelana and Toyin Afolayan. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the film held its premiere in Lagos on November 14, attended by the cast and other industry figures.

The latest performance reinforces Toyin Abraham’s reputation as one of Nollywood’s most commercially dependable stars. Industry analysts say strong opening weekends have become increasingly critical for filmmakers as rising production and distribution costs heighten pressure on box office returns.

What you should know

Abraham’s box office strength was on display from her movie released last year, Alakada: Bad & Boujee, which grossed N500.3 million at the Nigerian box office, making it the fifth highest-grossing Nollywood film unadjusted for inflation.

Released on December 20, 2024, the comedy-drama sustained audience interest over a 13-week theatrical run.

The film opened to N134 million in its debut week and crossed the N100 million mark within days. Strong word-of-mouth and pre-release anticipation boosted early performance, with advance screenings contributing N6.6 million and the opening weekend generating N58.6 million. Between December 27, 2024, and January 2, 2025, the film earned an additional N150 million, pushing its two-week cumulative total to N285.9 million.

Abraham’s impact extends beyond acting; she owns Toyin Abraham Productions and has a reality show titled Keeping Up With Toyin Aimakhu, created by Martini Animashaun. In 2020, she was named an ambassador for Revolution Plus Properties, reinforcing her influence in the entertainment and business sectors.