Nigeria’s cinema industry is projected to cross the N20 billion gross box office (GBO) mark by the end of 2026.

Thus marking a major revenue milestone for the sector.

However, the growth path is expected to be defined less by rapid physical expansion and more by improved monetisation, pricing power, and disciplined release strategies, according to data compiled by the West Africa Box Office Year Book 2025.

Industry data indicates that 2026 will likely represent a year of consolidation for Nigerian cinemas, following several years of steady site and screen expansion. While operators continue to add new locations, the pace is slowing as rising operating costs, currency pressures, and competition from alternative entertainment options reshape investment priorities.

What the report is saying

The report explains that audience growth is forecast to remain modest. Overall cinema admissions are projected to rise from 2.6 million in 2023 to 2.95 million in 2026, reflecting stabilising consumer behaviour amid persistent inflationary pressures.

Despite slower growth in admissions, box office revenue is expected to expand at a much faster pace.

Gross box office revenue rose from N7.36 billion in 2023 to N11.58 billion in 2024, before jumping 28% to N15.64 billion in 2025.

By 2026, total box office takings are projected to reach N20 billion, showing the sector’s increasing reliance on higher ticket prices and event-driven releases.

Also, average ticket prices have risen sharply over the period, increasing from N2,824 in 2023 to N4,341 in 2024 and N5,959 in 2025. The West Africa Box Office Year Book 2025 projects the average ticket price to reach about N6,800 in 2026, reflecting both cost pass-through and a strategic shift toward premium cinema experiences.

The report shows that the number of cinemas in Nigeria increased from 91 in 2023 to 107 in 2024, before climbing to 122 in 2025, representing a 14% year-on-year increase. By 2026, the total number of cinema locations is projected to reach 135. Although this reflects continued growth, it also suggests that the market is approaching a more mature phase where scale alone is no longer the primary driver of performance.

Backstory

The projection builds on a strong close to 2025 for the wider West African film market. Data from FilmOne Entertainment released on January 6, 2026, shows that the region ended 2025 with N15.6 billion in box office revenue. The market recorded 2.79 million admissions across 248 new releases, screened in 122 cinemas spanning Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia.

Notably, Nollywood and Hollywood titles were almost evenly matched in market share. Nollywood films accounted for 49.4% of total box office revenue, narrowly ahead of Hollywood’s 48.8%, highlighting the growing competitiveness and commercial appeal of local productions. Ghana and Liberia together contributed the remaining 7.2% of the regional market.

Top-performing titles in 2025 reflected this shift toward high-impact releases. FilmOne Entertainment emerged as the highest-grossing distributor, led by Behind The Scenes (N2 billion). Hollywood successes included Sinners, Superman, and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, while Nollywood hits such as Everybody Loves Jenifa, Gingerrr, and Oversabi Aunty demonstrated strong audience loyalty.

What you should know

A similar pattern is evident in screen count. Total screens rose from 288 in 2023 to 352 in 2024 and further to 369 in 2025, a 6% increase. By 2026, the number of screens is expected to reach 390, reinforcing the view that expansion is becoming more incremental rather than aggressive.

Overall, the data suggests that Nigeria’s cinema industry is entering a more disciplined phase of growth.

With physical expansion slowing, operators are increasingly focused on maximising revenue per screen and per customer. As a result, 2026 is shaping up to be a year where value, rather than volume, defines performance across the Nigerian box office.