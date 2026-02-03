Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, CEO of Lifecard International Investment Limited, has been recognised as Azizi Developments’ top African real estate investment partner, achieving the No. 1 position in just six months and driving record-breaking offshore investments from Africa—especially Nigeria—into Dubai’s luxury property market.

Through strategic structuring, Lifecard has opened access for thousands of African investors to high-yield, dollar-denominated opportunities such as Azizi Venice, offering secure, tax-efficient pathways for wealth diversification and establishing Grace Ofure as a leading bridge between African capital and premium UAE real estate.

With this achievement, Lifecard strengthens its reputation as a leading authority in international real estate investment strategy, backed by Grace Ofure’s track record as a wealth consultant and educator, positioning the company for greater continental impact in guiding investors toward global, high-growth property markets.

In a stunning achievement that has sent shockwaves through the African real estate and investment landscape, Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, CEO and Founder of Lifecard International Investment Limited (Lifecard Group), has been officially recognized as the top African real estate investment partner to Azizi Developments, one of Dubai’s leading luxury property developers.

This milestone marks an unprecedented accomplishment: Lifecard, under Grace Ofure’s visionary leadership, achieved this No. 1 ranking in just six months since deepening their strategic partnership.

As the primary underwriter and investment facilitator for Azizi’s high-yield, dollar-denominated projects targeting African investors—particularly Nigerians—Lifecard has facilitated record-breaking volumes of offshore real estate investments into Dubai’s booming market.

The partnership, which gained momentum with Lifecard’s high-profile launch of offices in Dubai and a series of exclusive events in Lagos, has positioned Grace Ofure as the bridge connecting African wealth creators to premium UAE properties.

Through innovative structures offering secure, tax-efficient, and high-ROI opportunities in developments like Azizi Venice and other landmark projects, Lifecard has empowered thousands to diversify portfolios and build generational wealth amid global economic shifts.

Industry insiders hail this as a “game-changer” for African investors seeking stable, appreciating assets in hard currency. Azizi Developments’ regional representatives have praised Lifecard’s unparalleled reach, credibility, and execution, noting that the firm’s rapid ascent to the top spot underscores Grace Ofure’s exceptional prowess as a real estate investment strategist.

Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, a celebrated wealth consultant, Forbes Councils member, and founder of Lifecard University, commented: “This is not just about numbers—it’s about transforming lives. In six short months, we’ve proven that strategic, faith-driven, and client-centered investment advisory can deliver extraordinary results. We’re making Dubai real estate accessible, profitable, and secure for Africans everywhere.”

Experts say this record positions Grace Ofure and Lifecard as the go-to authority for anyone serious about real estate investment strategy—whether in Africa-based properties or premium international opportunities. With her track record of education, empowerment, and results, investors are increasingly turning to her guidance to navigate and capitalize on high-growth markets.

For more information on partnering with Lifecard or exploring Azizi-backed investments, visit lifecardgroup.com or contact Lifecard directly.

About Lifecard International Investment Limited

Led by Grace Ofure Ibhakhomu, Lifecard specializes in wealth creation, real estate advisory, and offshore investment facilitation, with a mission to empower Africans toward financial independence and legacy building.

About Azizi Developments

A premier Dubai developer renowned for luxury residential and commercial projects delivering strong returns and world-class living.

This breakthrough cements Grace Ofure’s status as Africa’s premier real estate investment strategist—proving that vision, speed, and excellence can redefine possibilities in record time.