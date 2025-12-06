The last 11 months of 2025 have been nothing short of transformative for the Nigerian box office.

With projections pointing toward a record N15 billion in total ticket sales by year-end, the industry is riding a wave of unprecedented growth.

By August, gross revenues had already eclipsed N10 billion, a 58% leap from the same period in 2024 while cinema admissions climbed to 1.84 million, reflecting a population increasingly hungry for both stories from home and spectacles from abroad.

While big hits from 2024, like Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa and Alakada: Bad and Boujee, continued to resonate with audiences, the real story of 2025 lies in the year’s fresh releases.

These films didn’t just dominate box office charts; they proved that Nigerian cinema is no longer just a local affair. In 2025, audiences embraced stories that celebrate homegrown talent and global spectacle alike, confirming that the country’s cinema culture has truly come of age.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies in Nigerian box office as of November 30, 2025.

Gross- N256.2M Iyabo Ojo’s 2025 epic Labake Olododo has emerged as one of Nollywood’s notable box office successes, highlighting the commercial and cultural appeal of Yoruba-language cinema. Produced by Ojo and directed by Biodun Stephen, the film was released nationwide in Nigerian cinemas on March 28, 2025. Set against the backdrop of Yoruba cultural heritage, it tells the story of a fearless heroine who fights injustice within her community amid societal pressures. Labake Olododo opened to an impressive N50 million in its first weekend, marking the second-largest Nollywood debut of 2025. The film quickly gained momentum, surpassing N200 million within weeks and ultimately grossing over N256.2 million. Shot in Ibadan, the film features a star-studded cast including Iyabo Ojo, Femi Adebayo, Faithia Williams, Kunle Afolayan, Mr Macaroni, Odunlade Adekola, and Mercy Aigbe.