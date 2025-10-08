Nigeria’s former Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, is seeking a favorable court outcome amid growing controversy surrounding allegations of certificate forgery leveled against him in media reports, while refusing to admit “guilt.”

Nnaji, in a statement on Tuesday, highlighted that since the development is sub judice (under judicial consideration and therefore prohibited from public discussion elsewhere), he will preserve the sanctity of the ongoing court proceedings until justice prevails.

According to Nnaji, “My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice—not an admission of guilt, but rather a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and to preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court.

“In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.”

Minister Alleges Campaign of Falsehood

Nnaji, who was appointed in August 2023, tendered his resignation in a letter addressed to the President on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to serve the nation.

In a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu acknowledged Nnaji’s contribution to the administration’s innovation drive, particularly in the areas of digital research, indigenous technology development, and scientific collaboration.

In his official press release on the development, Nnaji alleged that over the past week, “an orchestrated, sustained campaign of falsehood, politically motivated and malicious attacks” has been waged against his person, integrity, and office across print, electronic, and social media platforms.

According to him, these unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract him from the work of the Ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“As someone who has spent more than five decades building a reputation anchored on hard work, honour, and service to humanity, I cannot in good conscience allow these distractions to cast a shadow over the noble objectives of this administration,” he stated.

Nairametrics reports that Nnaji’s lawsuit against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), University of Nigeria (UNN), the university’s vice-chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, and others is pending before the Federal High Court Abuja.

Nairametrics also gathered that November 10 has been fixed for further hearing on the case concerning the ex-Minister’s academic records at the university.

More Insights

The Minister has been enmeshed in an alleged certificate forgery scandal following reports that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has disowned the Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree certificate he submitted to the Senate during his ministerial screening in August 2023.

In his 10-page curriculum vitae presented to the Senate—along with copies of his degree and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates—Nnaji claimed to have graduated from UNN with a B.Sc. in Biochemistry and Microbiology and completed his mandatory one-year NYSC service in Jos, Plateau State.

However, the university recently denied issuing the said degree certificate, insisting that Nnaji did not complete his studies at the institution.

According to the school, the minister dropped out before graduation and, as such, could not have been issued the certificate he has been presenting.

The letter, dated October 2, 2025, and signed by the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, reads: “We refer to your letter dated 29 September 2025 concerning the above subject matter. We can confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with Matriculation Number 1981/30725, was admitted by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1981.

“From every available record and information from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, we are unable to confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985, as there are no records of his completion of study at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

“As a result, the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, did not and consequently could not have issued the purported certificate in July 1985 to Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology. This conclusion is also in line with an earlier letter dated May 13, 2025, ref. No. RUN/SR/R/V, issued by the University to the Public Complaints Commission concerning the same subject matter (copy attached),” Premium Times reports.

However, UNN’s December 21, 2023, response starkly contradicts its earlier reply to a People’s Gazette enquiry on the matter, in which the University’s Registrar, Celine Nnebedum, wrote that Nnaji graduated from the institution in July 1985—a position the university has since voided in its FOI reply to the PCC.

The development is now before the court for a final verdict on the ex-Minister’s academic records at the university.

What you should know

On August 16, 2023, Nnaji was appointed as the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by President Tinubu.

In January, Nairametrics reported that Nnaji encouraged 21 recipients of patent certificates to translate their inventions into marketable goods and services to drive Nigeria’s economic growth.

Earlier this year, Nnaji announced the FG’s controversial plan to ban the importation of solar panels into Nigeria, a move several experts opposed.