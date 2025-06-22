The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced Saturday, June 28, 2025, as the date for the mop-up examination for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) across Nigeria.

According to the Board, this nationwide mop-up is designed for three key groups of candidates: those who were absent from both the main and resit UTME, those who experienced biometric verification issues, and a set of spill-over candidates from earlier sessions.

“The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has approved Saturday, 28th June, for the conduct of the 2025 UTME mop-up examination.

“This examination will accommodate the 5,096 spill-over candidates and those who failed biometric verification during the main exercise. Also, due to the special dispensation granted to absentee candidates of the 2025 main and resit examinations, 91,742 candidates who were absent in both or either of the main and resit examinations would also be given this opportunity, which is granted only for the 2025 season.

“Thus, 96,838 candidates are being rescheduled for the 2025 mop-up exercise in 183 centres across the nation, while others are kept on standby,” the board stated.

Printing of slips to commence on June 23

JAMB urged all eligible candidates to begin printing their examination notification slips from Monday, June 23, 2025, via the official JAMB portal.

This slip will contain crucial details such as the candidate’s exam date, time, and venue.

The Board further emphasised that only genuine and verified candidates are qualified to participate in the mop-up.

The examination board cautioned that lateness may lead to disqualification as candidates scheduled for the first session on Saturday, June 28, are expected to arrive between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m., ahead of the official start time of 8:00 a.m.

Over 100 CBT centres delisted

As part of efforts to sanitise the examination process, JAMB revealed that it has delisted or suspended 113 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres implicated in various forms of malpractice.

These include centres caught during the mock exams, main UTME, and the resit exercises.

Some of the centres are currently under ongoing security investigation and may face prosecution upon conclusion of inquiries. Others have already been penalised for technical failures and repeated infractions.

Due to the delisting of certain examination towns, JAMB said that a number of candidates have been affected. However, such candidates will be reassigned to nearby examination towns and are advised to check their updated examination slip once available.

The Board appealed for understanding from affected candidates as it works to maintain the integrity of the exercise.

More insights

JAMB stated that many of the impersonators arrested so far are current undergraduate students who attempted the exam on behalf of others. The institutions of these students have been officially notified to initiate disciplinary measures, including expulsion, based on matriculation oath violations.

In addition, offenders, regardless of age, will be prosecuted under the Examination Malpractice Act of 1999, which prescribes punishment even for underage impersonators and their guardians.

JAMB disclosed that its anti-malpractice campaign is being reinforced through the active support of the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, CON, who has declared a national war on exam malpractices and their enablers.

To ensure compliance and fairness during the mop-up examination, special squads of security agents and invigilators will be deployed nationwide.