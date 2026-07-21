Federal Government debunks attack report on FG Girls’ College, Monguno

The Federal Government has dismissed reports alleging that the Federal Government Girls' College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State, was attacked, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The Federal Government has dismissed reports alleging that the Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State, was attacked, describing the claims as false and misleading.

The clarification was contained in a statement published by the Federal Ministry of Education on its official X account on Monday.

According to the ministry, the school remains safe and secure, with all students and staff accounted for, while academic and boarding activities continue uninterrupted.

What they are saying

The Federal Ministry of Education said reports linking FGGC, Monguno, to a recent security incident were false and capable of causing unnecessary panic among parents, guardians and the general public. It added that all students, staff and boarding facilities at the college remain fully protected, with learning continuing in a peaceful environment.

“The Federal Ministry of Education has categorically refuted reports alleging that Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Monguno, Borno State, was attacked, describing the claims as false, misleading and capable of causing unnecessary panic among parents, guardians and the general public.”

“The Ministry confirmed that FGGC, Monguno remains safe and secure, with all students, staff and boarding facilities fully protected and accounted for.”

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, reiterated that the safety, security and welfare of learners in all Federal Government Colleges remain a top priority.

The ministry also urged media organisations, bloggers and social media users to verify information through official channels before publication and advised the public to disregard reports alleging an attack on the school.

Get up to speed

School abductions remain one of Nigeria’s most pressing education security challenges despite recent government efforts to strengthen school safety.

According to Save the Children International, at least 1,683 learners were abducted across Nigeria between 2014 and 2022.

UNICEF estimates that insecurity forced the closure of 11,536 schools during the 2020/2021 academic session, disrupting learning for about 1.3 million children.

In May 2026, suspected Islamist militants abducted 42 pupils from a school and nearby homes in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Presidency announced the rescue of pupils and teachers kidnapped during attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State after more than 50 days in captivity.

One of Nigeria’s most notorious school attacks remains the 2014 abduction of more than 270 schoolgirls from Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, by Boko Haram, an incident that continues to shape conversations around school security in the country.

What you should know

The Federal Government has continued to introduce measures aimed at addressing kidnapping and improving internal security across the country.

In December 2025, the Federal Government designated kidnappers and violent armed groups as terrorists, marking a shift toward treating mass abductions and attacks on communities under Nigeria’s counterterrorism framework.

SBM Intelligence estimates that at least N2.56 billion was paid as ransom between July 2024 and June 2025, during which 4,722 Nigerians were kidnapped in 997 incidents, while 762 people were killed in abduction-related violence.

President Bola Tinubu approved an increase in Nigeria Police Force recruitment from 30,000 to 50,000 officers to strengthen internal security capacity, while the Police Service Commission recently released the names of successful applicants for the recruitment exercise.

Earlier this month, President Tinubu transmitted the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Alteration) (State Police) Bill, 2026 to the House of Representatives to provide constitutional backing for the establishment of state police services.

If approved by the National Assembly and at least 24 state Houses of Assembly, the bill would establish a dual policing system comprising federal and state police forces, although it has continued to generate mixed reactions over funding, operational capacity and the potential for political interference.