The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has attributed the recent scarcity of fuel in some regions of the country to logistical problems impacting the distribution of the product in those areas.

The spokesperson of NNPC, Olufemi Soneye, made this disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Soneye, however, stated that the logistics issues have been fully resolved, and added that there will now be fuel availability in those regions.

He also warned against panic buying of petrol as there is no shortage of fuel in the country.

Moreover, the NNPC’s spokesperson emphasized that the company has no intention of increasing fuel price in the country.

“The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) wishes to clarify that the tightness in the supply of Premium Motor Spirit currently being experienced in some areas across the country is as a result of logistics issues and that they have been resolved.

“It also wishes to reiterate that the prices of petroleum products are not changing.

“It urges Nigerians to avoid panic buying as there is a sufficiency of products in the country,” Soneye said.

Backstory

Earlier on Wednesday and Thursday April 24 and 25, there were reports of many filling stations closed in Abuja, Kaduna and about five other states as a result of the scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol caused heavy queues at the few outlets that dispensed the product.

There were also reports of a hike in transport fares in the affected states, as the few transporters who had petrol raised their rates.

It was gathered that the scarcity was due to a shortage in the supply of PMS to the nation’s capital and other states, as this led to the closure of filling stations in the affected areas.

Oil marketers, however, stated that they would hold a meeting with the management of the retail subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited today (Thursday) to know the cause of the shortage and how to tackle it.