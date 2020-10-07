Crypto deal: Google joins EOS community

Google, the world’s most powerful search engine, via its cloud services just joined the EOS blockchain community with the intent of becoming a block producer.

Block.one, a developer of the EOSIO blockchain protocol reported recently that it was partnering with Google Cloud, a global hyper-scale cloud and infrastructure provider.

The EOS network is built on the EOSIO blockchain protocol, and created by Block.one.

What this means

Block producers are a core component of the EOS network, so attracting a block producer candidate of Google Cloud’s caliber marks a milestone for the network.

What we know

At the time this report was drafted, EOS price traded at $2.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3 billion.

EOS price is up 6.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 950 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.

As one of the world’s leaders in technological innovation, Google Cloud’s planned participation underscores the importance of blockchain to the future of business, government, and society.

“We’re starting the process of becoming a block producer candidate,” said Allen Day, Developer Advocate, Google Cloud.

“As organizations begin to incorporate distributed ledger technology into their infrastructures, we are committed to ensuring that the information on public blockchains are securely stored, reliably available, and can be accessed in meaningful ways.”

Google Cloud will leverage its best-in-class infrastructure, which enables stability, reliability, security, and extensive global network coverage architecture, a great fit for public blockchain networks such as EOS.

“Google Cloud will continue to provide its highly provisioned, low-latency infrastructure to Block.one,” said Dan Larimer, CTO at Block.one.

“Through secure oracles, inter-chain transaction reporting, key management, and high-integrity full-node validation, Google Cloud’s confidential computing infrastructure will enhance the security, scalability, and decentralization of blockchain technology.”