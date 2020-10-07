Cryptocurrency
Crypto deal: Google joins EOS community
The EOS network is built on the EOSIO blockchain protocol will partner with Google.
Google, the world’s most powerful search engine, via its cloud services just joined the EOS blockchain community with the intent of becoming a block producer.
Block.one, a developer of the EOSIO blockchain protocol reported recently that it was partnering with Google Cloud, a global hyper-scale cloud and infrastructure provider.
The EOS network is built on the EOSIO blockchain protocol, and created by Block.one.
What this means
Block producers are a core component of the EOS network, so attracting a block producer candidate of Google Cloud’s caliber marks a milestone for the network.
What we know
At the time this report was drafted, EOS price traded at $2.68 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3 billion.
- EOS price is up 6.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 950 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
- As one of the world’s leaders in technological innovation, Google Cloud’s planned participation underscores the importance of blockchain to the future of business, government, and society.
“We’re starting the process of becoming a block producer candidate,” said Allen Day, Developer Advocate, Google Cloud.
“As organizations begin to incorporate distributed ledger technology into their infrastructures, we are committed to ensuring that the information on public blockchains are securely stored, reliably available, and can be accessed in meaningful ways.”
Google Cloud will leverage its best-in-class infrastructure, which enables stability, reliability, security, and extensive global network coverage architecture, a great fit for public blockchain networks such as EOS.
“Google Cloud will continue to provide its highly provisioned, low-latency infrastructure to Block.one,” said Dan Larimer, CTO at Block.one.
“Through secure oracles, inter-chain transaction reporting, key management, and high-integrity full-node validation, Google Cloud’s confidential computing infrastructure will enhance the security, scalability, and decentralization of blockchain technology.”
President Trump’s action triggers Ethereum plunge
ETH price is testing the $340 support and it remains at a risk of more losses.
Ethereum price was down more than 3% as it broke below the key support level of $350 support on news that the most powerful political leader, President Trump has halted the stimulus deal.
The president had earlier said via his Twitter page; “Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bail out poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our Country. I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”
What this means is that global investors would be wary of increasing inflow into risky financial assets like cryptos, global equities in the near term.
Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19. We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith. I am rejecting their…
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
Price analysis: ETH price is testing the $340 support and it remains at a risk of more losses.
- Ethereum price at this report was drafted, traded around $340.92 with a daily trading volume of $11 Billion Ether price is down -3.3% in the last 24 hours.
It has a circulating supply of 110 Million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins.
- Ethereum in recent days failed to breach the $355 resistant price level and dropped by 3%.
- Ether is now trading near the $340 support and it is well below the 100 hourly SMA.
- If it breaks through and ascends to around $350 it might in a matter of weeks reach $400 again, as the momentum on Ethereum based assets, DeFi cryptos maintain momentum.
In addition, Ethereum’s latest on-chain activity, much like the market itself, features a mix of hopeful and cautious signals.
🧐 #Ethereum’s latest on-chain activity, much like the market itself, features a mix of hopeful and cautious signals. Our latest analysis features a look at active deposits, miner behavior updates, $ETH's supply on exchanges, & more. Read our findings! https://t.co/GNGXlWDWOs pic.twitter.com/hZtvgq3J1C
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) October 6, 2020
Also growing popularity of Ethereum based networks and the use of DeFi protocols are both a blessing and a curse.
- The Ethereum network is presently close to reaching its technical limits, as DeFi and Tether are essentially responsible for as many transactions as the network can handle at the moment.
- Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
Tron Whale transfers 306 million TRX
A large entity moved 306,935,072 TRX (7,808,068 USD) from Poloniex to an unknown wallet.
Tron is gaining attention among global investors and crypto traders alike. The 16th most valuable crypto is fast becoming a sort of magnet among crypto holders, as investors cash in on the Ethereum based crypto.
Data retrieved from Whales Alert, an advanced crypto tracker revealed that a large entity moved 306,935,072 TRX (7,808,068 USD) from Poloniex to an unknown wallet.
306,935,072 #TRX (7,808,068 USD) transferred from #Poloniex to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 6, 2020
At the time this report was drafted, TRON traded at $0.02556661 with a daily trading volume of about $1 billion. TRX price is down by -3.3% in the last 24 hours.
It has a circulating supply of 72 billion coins and a max supply of 101 billion coins.
Quick fact on the Tron project
Justin Sun founded the Tron Foundation in Singapore in 2017, with the aim of creating a protocol that could “decentralize the internet,” and support decentralized applications.
- Beginning on Ethereum, it migrated onto its own blockchain in the following year.
- According to the foundation, the July 2018 purchase of BitTorrent further cemented TRON’s leadership in pursuing a decentralized ecosystem.
- In 2019, Tron and Tether announced a partnership to launch Tether Tron Whale transfers 306 million TRX on the Tron blockchain as a TRC-20 token, the protocol’s equivalent of an ERC-20 designed to improve liquidity on crypto exchanges.
- According to the project’s whitepaper, the network is based on a proof-of-stake system, in which 27 ‘super representatives’ or SRs, produce blocks for the network. A total of 336,384,000 TRX are awarded annually to the SRs.
Ripple Whale transfers 20,000,000 XRP to Binance
Large entity transferred 20,000,000 XRP (5,117,298 USD) from an Unknown wallet to Binance.
The fourth most valuable crypto by market value, XRP is in the news again; large investors have increased the pace at which they make transfers, hinting that there might be more than meets the eyes.
As data seen from Whale Alert revealed a large entity transferred 20,000,000 XRP (5,117,298 USD) from an Unknown wallet to Binance
20,000,000 #XRP (5,117,298 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Binance
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 6, 2020
The fourth most valuable crypto at the time this report was drafted, traded at $0.255594 with a daily trading volume of $1,688,608,417. XRP price is up by 3.2% in the last 24 hours.
XRP has a circulating supply of 45 Billion coins and a max supply of 100 Billion coins.
Quick fact: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles; as a payment platform and a currency. The platform is an open-source platform that is created to allow quick and cheap transactions.
Unlike its crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays for international transactions worldwide.
Why are whales buying?
Economic historian, Barry Eichengreen, recently explained that cryptos should not just be considered for speculative reasons, as leading crypto assets have shown characteristics of being tangible assets.
According to him, “I don’t think that thinking about crypto as speculative investments, is really a long-term viable business model. Speculative investments have come and gone throughout history. Tulips came as a speculative investment and they went. Digital assets that provide actual tangible services like cross-border payments are the ones that are likely to have legs.”
Barry went on to explain why cryptos have become the new digital gold, “Gold doesn’t really have any intrinsic value. People [believe] it will hold its value because other people value it. There is, from that point-of-view, a parallel with cryptocurrencies. People pay actual U.S. dollars for it because they think other people will value it and pay actual U.S. dollars for it.”