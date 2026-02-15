XRP is down 69% from its July 2025 all-time high, but an analyst has identified a strong support level beneath its current price that could limit further losses.

The projection was shared by crypto analyst Ali Charts on X, where he highlighted key technical levels for the token.

XRP is currently trading at $1.44, significantly below its peak of $3.65, as market data points to sustained bearish pressure and heightened volatility.

The cryptocurrency has shed more than 60% from its record high, placing traders on alert as they monitor potential support zones. With price action continuing to trend downward, market participants are closely watching whether technical levels can provide stability in the near term.

What they are saying

Ali Charts shared a technical analysis outlining what he described as a critical support level for XRP. He noted that despite the extended downtrend, the $0.80 level could act as a major price floor if selling pressure continues.

“$0.80 is a major support zone for XRP,” the analyst posted on February 13, 2026. If price continues to decline, this is the level where strong buying interest could emerge.”

The identified support level sits approximately 44% below XRP’s current price of $1.44, suggesting significant downside risk if bearish momentum persists.

Backstory

XRP has experienced repeated cycles of sharp rallies followed by prolonged corrections since the launch of the XRP Ledger in June 2012. Designed as an open-source blockchain for fast cross-border payments, the network has positioned itself as a low-cost alternative for international transfers.

The XRP Ledger enables transactions to settle within three to five seconds with minimal fees.

XRP reached its all-time high of $3.65 in July 2025 before entering a sustained downward trend.

Between February 6 and February 14, 2026, XRP traded within a narrow range of $1.22 to $1.52.

Historically, XRP has followed a pattern of rapid upward moves followed by extended consolidation or correction phases, reflecting its volatile trading nature.

What this means

The $0.80 support level is emerging as a key technical threshold for traders assessing risk and potential entry points. If XRP declines from its current $1.44 price to that level, it would represent a 44% drop.

Traders face a potential 44% downside from current levels to the identified support zone.

Technical support areas often serve as zones where buying interest re-enters during market corrections.

The $0.80 level may provide a reference point for accumulation strategies among long-term investors.

Investors can also use the level as a risk management benchmark to gauge possible maximum downside exposure.

For market participants, the support level offers a measurable indicator amid ongoing volatility and mixed signals from the broader crypto market.

What you should know

Despite the sharp decline, XRP remains one of the largest cryptocurrencies by market value. According to CoinMarketCap data, it ranks fourth globally with a market capitalization of $89.74 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $2.38 billion.

XRP currently ranks #4 by market capitalization at $89.74 billion as of February 14, 2026.

Technical indicators compiled by Bitget show 13 sell signals, 7 neutral signals, and 5 buy signals, while moving averages indicate 11 sell signals.

Institutional inflows have remained positive, with only four days of outflows recorded since November 17, 2025. On February 13 alone, XRP recorded $4.5 million in inflows, led by Bitwise with $2.52 million and Franklin Templeton with $1.53 million, according to Sosovalue.

XRP has a circulating supply of 60.91 billion tokens out of a maximum supply of 100 billion.