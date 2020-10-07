Hospitality & Travel
Anambra international airport to be commissioned in April next year – Governor Obiano
The Governor revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the MMA in Lagos.
The Anambra International Cargo Airport, which is located at Umueri in Anambra State, is expected to be ready for commissioning in April 2021.
This was disclosed by the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, during a visit to the Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, in his office in Abuja.
He told the minister that the state would be honoured to have him perform the task of commissioning the project.
Governor Obiano said, “We are sure of the date because we have the money to complete it. We are not asking for any assistance, nor are we taking any loans. I am here personally to brief you on the project and to invite you to commission it for us in April 2021.”
Obiano told the minister that the decision to embark on the airport project was informed by the need to cater to the economic interests of the state and its environs. He revealed that the airport has the second-longest runway in the country, after the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos.
He said, “The airport is just a few kilometres from Onitsha town, the economic nerve centre of the south-east region. It is strategically located and is a worthwhile investment.”
According to the governor, the construction of the airport has been guided by recommendations and guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), to meet the best international standards.
On his part, Hadi Sirika, commended the Anambra State Government for embarking on a cargo airport project, as it would have a positive impact on the economic development of the state and the South East region as a whole.
The minister said that the Federal Ministry of Aviation and its agencies would always give the necessary guide and cooperation to states embarking on such projects in order to ensure that all internationally set standards were met.
According to Sirika, airports can be viable if they are built with specific objectives in mind. The minister said he believed that the Anambra airport would be successful in serving the interests of the trading population of the state and environs.
He also advised the governor to sustain the ongoing collaboration with the regulatory authorities to ensure that all regulations and guidelines for the construction and operation of airports were met.
United States announces changes to work permit visas that could affect Nigerians
The US has announced changes to its H1B Visas also known as Work Permits that it will be issuing to highly skilled workers.
The United States has announced new set of rules limiting the number of H-1B Visas also known as Work Permits that it will be issuing to highly skilled workers, including Nigerians, seeking to work in the United States. The new rules take effect this week.
This was disclosed by the United States Departments of Labor and Homeland Security on Tuesday making it even harder for applicants to get one of the most sought-after visas in the world. According to reports, the new rules will reduce the length of visas that it will issue, increase the wages of those who get the visas, and limit the types of university degrees that can qualify for the visa.
Several reports monitored by Nairametrics suggest the new rules could reduce the number of Visa Applications by as much as one-third. This was also confirmed by Ken Cuccinelli, Acting Deputy Secretary of the Departments of Labor and Homeland Security (DHS).
What they are saying: According to the US Officials, the move became necessary to protect Americans from losing jobs to highly skilled immigrants especially now that the economy is in bad shape due to the effect of the Covid-19 virus.
- “With millions of Americans looking for work, as the economy continues its recovery, immediate action is needed to guard against the risk lower-cost foreign labour can pose to the wellbeing of US workers. America’s immigration laws should put American workers first.” Deputy Secretary of Labor Patrick Pizzella.
- According to the Wall Street Journal, “Under the new rule, the required wage level for entry-level workers would rise to the 45th percentile of their profession’s distribution, from the current requirement of the 17th percentile. The requirement for the highest-skilled workers would rise to the 95th percentile, from the 67th percentile.”
- Last July Donald Trump told Fox News that he wanted Americans to take the jobs that would otherwise go to those granted the visas. “We have plenty of people looking for jobs,” he told Fox. “I think it’s going to make a lot of people very happy. And it’s common sense.”
According to US Immigration law, a total of 85,000 new H-1B visas are allowed for each government fiscal year. This number includes 65,000 new H-1B visas available for overseas workers in specialty (professional) level occupations with at least a bachelor’s degree, with an additional 20,000 visas available for those specialty workers with an advanced degree from a US academic institution.
Why this matters: Nigerians make up a large chunk of immigrants applying for H-1B visas meaning most could end up being asked to leave the country or seek other alternatives to remain in the US.
- Nigerians seeking approval for the visas will also hope that their employers increase their salaries in line with expectations or risk being denied the visas.
- This piles pressure on organisations looking to cut costs to remain competitive making applicants vulnerable to being let go.
- Nigerians makeup one of the most skilled people living in the United States and some believe the Trump Administration views them as a threat to US Jobs.
- In January, the Trump administration expanded visa bans on six countries: Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania.
ICYMI: Back in June, US President Donald Trump signed an order temporarily halting access to several employment-based visas, and issuance of green cards for the rest of the year.
Travellers to United Arab Emirates must have return ticket, negative COVID-19 test results- FG
UAE-bound passengers should comply to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned.
The Federal Government has announced that travellers to the United Arab Emirates must possess confirmed return tickets, test negative to COVID-19, and have valid health insurance covering the duration of stay.
This was disclosed by the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede in a statement issued on Tuesday, according to Punch.
Going forward, the Polymerase Chain Reaction test is expected to be taken within 96 hours before departure.
In the statement, the CGI explained that a visitor must also have confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or the address of residence of relatives hosting him.
It stated, “The service wishes to communicate new visa regulations introduced by the UAE’s authority in view of the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“UAE bound passengers are expected to be in possession of the following: Confirmed return ticket; confirmed hotel reservation for the duration of stay in UAE or address of residence in the UAE or address of relatives of the visitor playing host while in the UAE; a negative PCR test taken within 96 hrs before departure; valid health insurance, copies of trade licenses in the UAE and Nigeria, if applicable.”
The Nigeria Immigration Service also advised all UAE-bound passengers to avoid denial of departure from Nigeria and repatriation from the country concerned due to non-compliance.
NCAA reviews International flights schedule, limits passengers to 200 per flight
All airlines must ensure they comply with COVID-19 protocols as issued by Aeronautical and public health authorities.
Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has updated the schedules of International flights with effect from October 2, 2020, as the agency stated that a maximum of 200 passengers are allowed per flight.
This was disclosed by the agency via its Twitter handle on Saturday.
In a letter addressed to all foreign airline operators flying to Nigeria, NCAA explained that the update followed the request for additional flight frequencies by the airlines.
The letter, which was signed by the Director-General, NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, stated that all airlines must ensure they comply with the COVID-19 health protocols as issued by Aeronautical and public health authorities.
The updated flight schedules. pic.twitter.com/dYyhw2jvEo
— Nigerian CAA (@NigerianCAA) October 3, 2020
It stated, “On Mondays in Lagos, Delta, Turkish, Qatar, Ethiopia, Kenyan Airlines and four others are expected to fly to different destinations.”
