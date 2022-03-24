Though the former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano that was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been released on bail, the anti-graft agency has kept mum on the reason the bail was delayed for two days.

The EFCC, which withheld his international passport as part of his bail conditions, has refused to make comments on reasons the immediate past governor was delayed in its custody beyond 24 hours.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the commission, Wilson Uwujaren, were abortive, as he did not respond to both calls and messages of our analyst.

What you should know

While speaking at the Annual General Assembly of the Network of National Anti-Corruption Institutions In West Africa (NACIWA), on Tuesday, Abdulrasheed Bawa the EFCC chairman said Obiano had been granted bail but was yet to meet bail conditions.

Mr Bawa, who noted that Mr Obiano had been granted administrative bail, refused to give comments on why he was arrested.

Mr Bawa also noted that the former governor’s arrest was not politically-motivated.

According to Media Reports, Mr Obiano was arrested for allegedly misappropriating N5 billion Sure-P funds and N37 billion security vote funds.

Recall nairametrics reported that Mr Obiano was arrested last week Thursday at the Lagos international airport while trying to board a flight to Houston, United States of America.

After his arrest, he was taken to the EFCC zonal office in Lagos but was transferred to the headquarters in Abuja the next day.

In November 2021, EFCC had written the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service requesting the service to place the Governor on its Watchlist…

Following this request, Mr Obiano has been on the EFCC’s watch list for months however, after handing over to the new Governor of Anambra, his immunity expired and he was apprehended the same day.