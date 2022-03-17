The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport Lagos.

This was confirmed by a source in the anti-graft agency, who spoke with our analyst on the condition of anonymity on Thursday evening.

According to him, Obiano was arrested on his way to the United States of America at the International airport in Lagos.

What the source is saying

He said, “The former governor has been on the watchlist of the commission before now and could be done because of certain issues. He was arrested after some people tipped us that he was flying out of the country this evening to Houston, United States of America.”

What you should know

In November 2021, media reports had it that EFCC wrote the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service requested the service to place the governor on a watch list and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of entry and exit.

It is not clear why the anti-graft agency placed the governor on security watch but sources said the move is an indication that the agency may have been discreetly investigating Obiano and possibly have intelligence that he plans to escape after he hands over power to his successor, Prof Charles Soludo.