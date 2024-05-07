The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, adjourned an amended money-laundering charge instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against a nephew to ex-governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Ali Bello, and co-defendant, Dauda Sulaiman.

Bello, who is currently the Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Usman Dodo, and others were sued by the EFCC over alleged misappropriation of state funds and money laundering.

But the defendants pleaded not guilty to the amended charges.

What transpired in court

At the resumed hearing, EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), presented a representative of Access Bank, Olom Otane Egoro, as its witness for today.

The witness narrated how multi-million naira was deposited into Kogi State bank account and was simultaneously withdrawn by cash, at different times, in 2019.

Egoro said the cash withdrawals, which happened several times on the same day of deposit, were mostly N10 million at each withdrawal.

The bank worker told the court that his testimony was based on bank statements of the Kogi State Government House in Access Bank, between 2019 and 2021.

Oyedepo urged the court to admit the documents as exhibits in evidence.

Counsels to the defendants, Abubakar Aliyu (SAN) and Olusegun Jolaawo (SAN), unanimously agreed to delay their objection to the documents till their final written addresses.

“Case adjourned 19 and 20 June for continuation of hearing,” Justice Omotosho ruled.

What you should know

The EFCC is prosecuting the defendant in other similar cases.

The sister cases are before Justice Obiora Egwuatu and Justice Emeka Nwite.

Nairametrics reports that the charges before Justice Emeka Nwite listed the former Kogi governor as a defendant.