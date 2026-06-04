The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of assets worth N2 billion linked to a financial sector staff member, Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde and others.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the final forfeiture of assets worth N2 billion linked to a financial sector staff member, Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde and others.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday signed by Anthony Okon Placid, Force Public Relations Officer, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Force, through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, stated that the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, strengthens the nation’s criminal justice system and reaffirms the authority of law enforcement agencies.

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What the Police is saying

According to the police, Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, on May 14, 2026, “granted a permanent forfeiture order on assets valued at over N2 billion belonging to financial sector staff member Alonge Opeyemi Yetunde and her accomplices” in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/274/2026.

The police revealed that the principal suspect is currently remanded at the Suleja Correctional Custodial Centre and is facing charges of fraud and money laundering.

According to the police, the forfeited assets span Lagos, Osun, and Delta states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and include bank accounts, digital wallets, vehicles, and real estate.

More insights

In a related ruling delivered on May 13, 2026, the police disclosed that Justice Bello Kawu of the FCT High Court dismissed a N100 million fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by a U.S.-based suspect, David Imole Averehi, against the Nigeria Police Force and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, INTERPOL.

Justice Kawu was said to have held that the court cannot be used to obstruct statutory police duties or shield individuals engaged in criminal conduct from justice.

Reacting to the development, the police stated that the ruling enables the NCB to proceed with the prosecution of Averehi for obtaining money under false pretences.

The Nigeria Police Force stressed that it remains committed to leveraging international partnerships and the full force of the law to pursue financial criminals and protect Nigeria’s economic integrity.

Backstory

According to court documents seen by Nairametrics, Justice Nwite had, on April 23, 2026, granted an interim forfeiture order on several properties and sums of money in a motion ex parte instituted by the police.

Yetunde and 24 others were listed as respondents in the case.

The judge approved the interim forfeiture and ordered that the properties be published in national dailies so that any interested party could apply and show cause why the assets should not be permanently forfeited.

What you should know

The development comes nearly a year after the former Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that operatives had recovered properties worth N6 billion from suspected fraudsters as part of an investigation into an alleged N21 billion fraud and money laundering scheme involving 2,039 bank accounts.

Audu Garba, Esq., a legal officer with the Force Intelligence Department (FID), disclosed this in 2025 to Justice Obiora Egwuatu during the hearing of an ex parte motion.

The alleged fraudsters, who reportedly own the implicated bank accounts, were accused of transferring significant sums across 56 financial institutions using the names of companies, enterprises, and associates to disguise ownership and conceal the origins of the transactions.