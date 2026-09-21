Drug trafficking: Nigerian loses bid to block ‘extradition’ over 21-year Italy sentence

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by Rowane Isah Ebisan against the Federal Government’s extradition proceedings over a 21-year, 11-month and 16-day imprisonment sentence imposed on him in Italy for offences bordering on illicit possession and trafficking of drugs.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed an application filed by Rowane Isah Ebisan against the Federal Government’s extradition proceedings over a 21-year, 11-month and 16-day imprisonment sentence imposed on him in Italy for offences bordering on illicit possession and trafficking of drugs.

Justice Obiora Egwatu dismissed the application on Monday, September 7, 2026.

The dismissal followed a counter-affidavit filed by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation, seen by Nairametrics.

According to the AGF’s process, the defendant was sentenced to 21 years, 11 months and 16 days in prison by a judgment delivered by the Court of Appeal of Naples on May 23, 2018, which became final on September 12, 2019.

The Nigerian was said to have been convicted for being part of a transnational criminal association aimed at drug trafficking, as well as the possession and trafficking of drugs.

However, Ebisan’s legal team filed an application seeking to discharge him from the extradition proceedings aimed at ensuring his return to Italy to serve his jail term.

The AGF, represented in court by Shafiu Mahmud, Esq., argued in its process that a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) had been issued against Ebisan and was subsequently acted upon by the Nigerian authorities based on a warrant issued by the court.

What the Court said

In his ruling on the application seeking to discharge him from the extradition proceedings, Justice Egwatu noted the AGF’s submission that an Extradition Treaty between Nigeria and Italy had been duly domesticated and gazetted.

He also noted the Federal Government’s argument that the Respondent/Applicant was a flight risk and a convicted fugitive.

The judge agreed that the AGF would be prejudiced if the order for the warrant to arrest Ebisan were set aside.

He also noted that there was a strong likelihood that the defendant would not be available to defend the extradition proceedings against him if he were discharged from the proceedings by the court.

Justice Egwatu found no merit in the application.

He consequently dismissed it.

More details

According to processes seen by Nairametrics, the Italian authorities, upon the final conviction of Ebisan, issued a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) for his arrest.

The European Arrest Warrant was extended to Interpol, which issued a Red Notice that enabled law enforcement agencies to arrest the fugitive listed on the notice.

The request for the provisional arrest of the Nigerian was made pursuant to Article 12 of the Extradition Treaty between the Government of the Italian Republic and the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Upon receipt of the request for provisional arrest from the Italian authorities, the AGF forwarded it to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to locate and arrest the applicant for the purpose of extradition.

The NDLEA later arrested him.

What you should know

In April, the NDLEA announced that it had secured 974 convictions of drug offenders across Nigeria in the first quarter of 2026.

This included 11 major drug kingpins who collectively received 254 years in prison.

Other convictions across the country included offenders sentenced to seven years each for various trafficking offences, reinforcing what the NDLEA described as a widening enforcement net across multiple jurisdictions.

But all drug trafficking allegations must be prescribed over by a court of competent jurisdiction to determine its merit.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying nationwide operations, asset seizures and prosecutions in the coming quarters as part of efforts to disrupt drug supply chains and reduce substance abuse across communities.