The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, urged the Federal High Court Abuja and parties to help determine the whereabouts of the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is facing an N80.2 billion money laundering charge alongside his nephew, Ali Bello, and others.

EFCC lawyer, Kemi Piniero (SAN), told Justice Emeka Nwite not to hear any application from Bello’s legal team until he shows up in court to take his plea.

The EFCC had obtained a warrant of arrest from the court against Bello. However, his whereabouts are unknown and has been declared wanted by the police and immigration service.

Nairametrics previously reported that the court had fixed today for a ruling on EFCC’s request to serve the charge sheet by substituted means on Bello’s lawyer, as well as the arraignment of the ex-Kogi governor.

The EFCC alleges that the former governor and others laundered and stole N80, 246,470, 088.88, using same to buy properties in Lagos and Abuja, including warehousing a part of tax-payers funds in his personal bank account in the United States.

What transpired in court

At the resumed sitting on Tuesday, Justice Nwite agreed with the EFCC by ordering that the charge sheet be served on Bello’s lawyer in open court.

Bello’s lawyer, Adeola Adedipe (SAN), then told the judge that having been served with the charge sheet, the court should determine his two motions first.

The first motion challenges the jurisdiction of the court while the second seeks an order setting aside a warrant of arrest issued against the former governor.

He said the warrant of arrest should not stand when his lawyers have accepted the charge sheet, adding that his client feels he would not get justice from the way EFCC was going about the issue.

He said,

“The court is expected to do justice at all times. A warrant of arrest cannot be hanging on Bello’s neck when we are in this court. It appears to us that the defendant will not get justice because the court granted a warrant of arrest before service.”

But EFCC’s lawyer, Piniero, replied that the basis upon which the court could assume jurisdiction is the presence of Yahaya Bello.

He urged the court to decline hearing any motion from Bello’s legal team until the defendant is physically present for his arraignment.

“The stage we are in now is to determine the whereabouts of the defendant (Yahaya Bello).

“All these applications by the defendant are to prevent his arraignment and frustrate the commencement of trial,” Piniero responded.

Peniero also promised the court that if Bello comes for arraignment, the EFCC will not arrest him. However, that offer was immediately rejected by the defense.

After hearing the parties, the judge fixed May 10, 2024, for ruling on the application seeking revocation of the warrant of arrest.

What you should know

The planned arraignment of the Kogi State ex-governor comes amid the ongoing trial of his nephew, Alli Bello, Daudu Suleiman and another for fraud.

They were accused of diverting public funds to the tune of N80.2 billion.

In that case, Yahaya Bello was mentioned as an accomplice in some of the counts, implying that security agencies will prosecute the ex-governor for prosecution.

reports that a state high court in Kogi had earlier restrained the EFCC from arresting or prosecuting Yahaya Bello. The lower court judgement has been appealed and judgement is yet to be delivered.

EFCC and other security agencies have also declared Bello wanted.