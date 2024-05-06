The federal government has dismissed reports that the federal government is collaborating with other countries to set up a foreign military base in Nigeria.

The Minister of Information, Muhammed Idris disclosed this in a statement this afternoon, calling such reports falsehoods and urging members of the public to disregard such information.

According to the Minister, the federal government enjoys the cooperation of international partners in tackling security challenges but does not consider any proposal for the establishment of any foreign military base in the country.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government is aware of false alarms being raised in some quarters alleging discussions between the Federal Government of Nigeria and some foreign countries on the siting of foreign military bases in the country. We urge the general public to totally disregard this falsehood.”

“The Federal Government is not in any such discussion with any foreign country. We have neither received nor are we considering any proposals from any country on the establishment of any foreign military bases in Nigeria.”

“The Nigerian government already enjoys foreign cooperation in tackling ongoing security challenges, and the President remains committed to deepening these partnerships, with the goal of achieving the national security objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Backstory

In the past few days, there were multiple reports especially on social media of the federal discussing with foreign powers in establishing a military base in Nigeria. It was alleged that the move comes in the wake of the dismissal of troops of the United States and France from Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali.

The military juntas in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso have taken an anti-western foreign policy in the last 18months favouring relationship with Russia over the United States and its Western allies.