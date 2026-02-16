Crypto investment products recorded 173 million dollars in outflows last week, extending their losing streak to four consecutive weeks as capital rotates toward select altcoins.

The development was disclosed in the latest weekly fund flows report by CoinShares for the week ending February 14, 2026.

The data shows that while cumulative withdrawals have now reached 3.74 billion dollars over the four-week period, the pace of weekly outflows is beginning to moderate, signaling a potential shift in investor sentiment.

The sustained withdrawals represent a sharp reversal from the strong inflows recorded in 2025, with institutional investors reassessing exposure amid heightened volatility.

Despite the broad retreat, some altcoin products attracted fresh inflows, suggesting capital is being repositioned within the ecosystem rather than exiting entirely. Assets under management (AUM) now stand at approximately 133 billion dollars, down significantly from recent peaks.

What the numbers reveal

The weekly outflows persisted, but the underlying data suggest selective investor activity. CoinShares’ latest report captured a market transitioning from aggressive selling to cautious repositioning, as 173 million dollars exited digital asset investment products during the week ending February 14.

Bitcoin products recorded 133 million dollars in outflows, while Ethereum products shed 85.1 million dollars, maintaining their dominance in negative flows.

Weekly trading volumes plunged to 27 billion dollars from 63 billion dollars in the prior week, indicating that many investors have stepped to the sidelines.

Short-Bitcoin products saw 15.4 million dollars in outflows over two weeks, a reversal pattern CoinShares historically associates with market bottoms.

XRP, Solana, and Chainlink products attracted fresh capital despite the broader market weakness.

Although total AUM has declined to about 133 billion dollars, the slowdown in weekly outflows suggests selling pressure may be easing rather than accelerating.

US exits, Europe buys the dip

The regional breakdown reveals diverging investor behaviour between North America and Europe. While United States investors withdrew 403 million dollars during the week, European and Canadian investors collectively added 230 million dollars in fresh capital.

Germany led global inflows, with investors allocating 115 million dollars into digital asset products — the largest single-country inflow for the week.

Canada followed with 46.3 million dollars in inflows, while Switzerland recorded 36.8 million dollars in new capital.

In the previous week ending February 8, Germany contributed 87.1 million dollars and Switzerland added 30.1 million dollars despite persistent US outflows.

The sustained regional divergence suggests that American caution has not fully spread to Europe. Institutional investors in parts of Europe appear to be viewing recent price weakness as a buying opportunity rather than a trigger for further exits.

What this means

The moderation in weekly outflows points more toward exhaustion than panic-driven selling. Withdrawals slowed from 187 million dollars in the previous week to 173 million dollars, while the unwinding of short-Bitcoin positions aligns with patterns CoinShares has previously linked to sentiment turning points.

Trading volumes fell by 57%, indicating reduced activity rather than aggressive liquidation.

Fresh inflows into XRP, Solana, and Chainlink products signal selective repositioning within the crypto market.

Instead of wholesale capital flight, the market appears to be rotating funds between assets. Investors are shifting exposure toward perceived opportunities while maintaining a defensive posture.

What you should know

CoinShares compiles weekly reports tracking institutional flows into and out of digital asset investment products globally. The current four-week outflow streak marks a sharp turnaround from the record inflows seen in 2025, with 3.74 billion dollars withdrawn over the period.

XRP products have attracted 109 million dollars in year-to-date inflows as of early February, with only four days of recorded outflows since November 17, 2025, and 4.5 million dollars added on February 13 alone.

Assets under management have dropped by 73 billion dollars from their October 2025 highs, a decline previously attributed to hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions.

Trading volumes hit a record 63.1 billion dollars in the week ending February 8 before plunging sharply in the following week.