Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion

The crypto exchange will provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits.

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market volume, is offering a big financial reward to crypto coders. The crypto powerhouse recently started a $100 million seed fund to attract more decentralized finance (DeFi) coders to its smart contract-enabled Binance Smart Chain.

Each proposal will go through security audits and due diligence. Approved DeFi projects can get up to $100,000 in funding, while their tokens will benefit from the liquidity available through Binance’s proprietary blockchain. The Malta-based firm says high-quality projects may also be listed on Binance.

DeFi Pulse, which tracks the value of the DeFi market, in its latest metrics seen by Nairametrics, showed that the total value locked in DeFi is now at about $ 8 billion.

The crypto exchange also stated that it would provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits and the due diligence process. The crypto exchange further stated:

“Selected beneficiaries will also enjoy support from the resources we offer across the Binance ecosystem. This includes access to millions of customers, media information in the ecosystem, knowledge education, incubation financing, derivatives, financial management, and other comprehensive resources and financial support.”

Interested readers can apply by filling the form here.

What is Defi?

Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.

Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.

These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.

Importance of DeFi assets

Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts, should their values fluctuate.

As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.

Olumide Adesina is a French-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. Behavioral Finance, Duke University. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

