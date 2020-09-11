Stock Market
U.S Stocks drop for the fourth time in five days
The first time since March, both indexes had a drop for the fourth time in five days.
After a recent technology-led selloff, US stocks of big tech brands suffered significant decline at their last trading session, pausing Wednesday’s rebound, after a recent technology-led selloff.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index plunged by 1.99%, to close at 10919.59 points, and the S&P 500 fell lost 1.76%, to close at 3339.19 points, marking the first time since March, that both indexes had a drop for the fourth time in five days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.45%, to 27534.58 points.
What it means: As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it should be noted that US consumer spending is a massive downside risk for equity markets. With services making up around two-thirds of overall spending, the recovery in this part of the economy is crucial, if the US economy hopes to finish the year strongly.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist, AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the prevailing macros at the world’s largest equity market. He said,
“US stocks reversed course and fell for the fourth day in five, spurred by a fresh tech sell-off. The S&P 500 declined 1.8%, and the Nasdaq, where volatility has prevailed for over a week, lost 2%. Energy shares plunged as oil dropped back toward $37. Asian stocks looked most certainly set to drop. Treasuries rose with the dollar. Weaker sentiment returned after US democrats voted to block stimulus legislation worth around $500 billion put forward by Senate Republicans, arguing the package was too small. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the $3 trillion passed by house democrats in May.”
The market remains deeply scarred from the tech rout, which in no small part has kept the wall of money sidelined.
Stock Market
GTBank, Zenith Bank, MTN record gains, investors up by N50 billion
Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 22 Gainers, as against 12 Losers topped by ABCTRANS.
Nigerian bourse ended Thursday’s trading session on a bullish note.
The All Share Index (ASI) gained by 0.38% to close at 25,520.97 points, as against the 0.28% drop recorded on Wednesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at 4.92%. The Nigerian Stock Exchange Capitalization presently stands N13.313 billion. Investors gained N50.12 billion.
Nigerian Stock Exchange turnover was negative as volume dipped by 12.29% as against the 11.40% surge recorded on Wednesday. ZENITHBANK, FIDELITYBK, and MBENEFIT were the most active to boost market turnover.
SEPLAT leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s session; followed closely by FIDSON
Market breadth closed positive as ETERNA led 22 Gainers, as against 12 Losers topped by ABCTRANS at the end of today’s session – an improved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
Top gainers
- CILEASING up 8.45% to close at N3.85
- ACCESS up 3.85% to close at N6.75
- ZENITHBANK up 3.35% to close at N16.95
- GUARANTY up 1.85% to close at N24.75
- MTNN up 0.42% to close at N120
Top losers
- FCMB down 4.87% to close at N2.15
- FIDSON down 4.52% to close at N3.8
- CUSTODIAN down 3.03% to close atN4.8
- SEPLAT down 2.50% to close at N390
- AFRIPRUD down 1.83% to close at N4.3
Outlook
Against headwinds, NSE30 Stocks paused hat-trick of trading session losses, as investors piled funds into MTN, GTBank, Zenith Bank, and Access Bank amid falling crude oil prices, and surging COVID-19 caseloads in Nigeria’s vital international markets.
However, in spite of the recent bullish run, Nairametrics remain concerned about the relatively low amount of institutional investors taking part in the Nigerian trading session in recent days, as market liquidity remains relatively thin, compared to the pre- COVID-19 period.
Market Views
U.S stock futures trade flat, Apple regains $2 trillion market value
Apple gained 3.99% to bring its market cap back to $2 trillion after its shares closed at $117.32.
U.S. stock futures traded flat at most of Asia’s trading session on Thursday. This is following a surge during market hours at the U.S trading session on Wednesday, with Apple returning to its $2 trillion market capitalization.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and the Nasdaq 100 futures also recorded similar drops.
The calmness seen in U.S Futures follows a broad rally for the market yesterday, with the S&P 500 gaining as high 2% for its best day since June.
READ: China publicly presents its COVID-19 vaccines, 2 doses to cost below $146
The Nasdaq Composite rose 2.7% to pull itself out of correction territory after a sell-off for major tech stocks drove a sharp sell-off in three straight sessions.
Some of the stocks hardest hit during the recent slide saw more dramatic pops. Shares of Tesla, fresh off its worst day on record, rose nearly 11%. Tech giant Apple gained 3.99% to bring its market cap back to $2 trillion after its shares closed at $117.32.
READ: Nigerian Stocks snap 7-year losing streak to post first gain in August
Quick fact: American Stock futures are simply standardized contracts that global traders use in purchasing or selling the U.S stocks at a future date. This means that the U.S stock futures give an insight into what global investors see before the market opens, or after it closes.
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, spoke on the macros at the world’s largest equity market.
“In a classic case of weak hands selling out to strong hands, and after retail got taken to the cleaners skimming off an enormous level of froth, US equities recovered overnight as the S&P rose 2.0% with a bounce in tech stocks helping the NASDAQ to fare better, up 2.7%.
READ: The world’s most profitable company keeps delaying its IPO
“But since investors have not yet mustered up the courage to fill the Tuesday Nasdaq gap, it suggests the tech sector aftershocks are still reverberating and keeping the Wall of Money sidelined in one of the most interconnected market momentum shifts in some time.
“Some good news on the US labor market front as US Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for July was again ahead of expectations – with 2.5 unemployed persons per job opening. That is well below the recent 4.6 peaks in April, although still three times the pre-virus level.”
It should be noted that stock traders will be greeted with massive economic reports today, including the ECB decisions on the Interest rate.
Stock Market
Zenith Bank, Unilever, Okomu Oil record losses as investors lose N39.2 billion
FIDSON led 7 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session.
Nigerian continued its decline for three consecutive trading sessions. The All Share Index dropped by 0.28% to close at 25,424.91 points as against 0.33% plunge recorded on Tuesday. Its Year-to-Date (YTD) returns currently stands at -5.28%.
Nigerian Stock Exchange capitalization presently stands at N13.264 billion as Investors’ losses stood at N39.23 billion.
Nigerian bourse trading turnover was however impressive as its volume moved up by 11.40% as against a 5.07% drop recorded in the previous trading session. ZENITH BANK, FBNH, and UBA were the most active to boost market turnover.
READ: Forex crisis: Those patronizing parallel market will lose money – CBN Governor
OKOMUOIL leads the list of active stocks that recorded an impressive volume spike at the end of today’s trading session as market breadth closed bearish.
FIDSON led 7 Gainers as against 28 Losers topped by CILEASING at the end of today’s session an unimproved performance when compared with the previous outlook.
READ: Pigs on a rampage as Bitcoin prices drop over 10%
Top gainers
FIDSON up 7.28% to close at N3.98
PZ up 6.25% to close at N4.25
CUSTODIAN up 3.13% to close at N4.95
FCMB up 2.73% to close at N2.26
WAPCO up 0.83% to close at N12.15
Top Losers
CILEASING down 8.97% to close at N3.55
UACN down 4.76% to close at N6
UNILEVER down 4.00% to close at N14.4
ZENITHBANK down 2.96% to close at N16.4
OKOMUOIL down 1.27% to close at N78
Outlook
Nigerian bourse recorded a hat trick of losses this trading week, in spite of the gains recorded in the crude oil market at the latter part of London’s trading session.
Selling pressure at Unilever, Zenith bank Stocks added more bearish sentiments at Wednesday’s trading session.
Nairametrics envisage cautious buying, as profit-taking by investors strengthens.