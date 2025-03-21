Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the delisting of five digital assets after a routine review of their adherence to industry standards.

According to a statement released by Binance, the affected cryptocurrencies include Aergo (AERGO), AirSwap (AST), BurgerCities (BURGER), COMBO (COMBO), and Linear Finance (LINA).

The decision was based on several key factors, including trading volume, security, liquidity, the commitment of project teams, and compliance with regulatory requirements.

The company said this step, aimed at maintaining a robust and transparent trading environment, shows Binance’s commitment to ensuring that all listed assets align with the platform’s evolving criteria.

“These projects no longer meet the platform’s listing requirements,” Binance noted in its internal review. As a result, these tokens will be removed from all spot trading pairs starting March 28, 2025, at 3:00 a.m. UTC.

The exchange has advised users holding these assets to take appropriate steps to manage their portfolios ahead of the delisting deadline.

Key delisting details and user guidelines

Binance provided additional clarity on how the delisting process will impact its users:

Binance Futures : Positions for AERGO, LINA, and COMBO will be automatically closed and settled by March 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. UTC.

: Positions for AERGO, LINA, and COMBO will be automatically closed and settled by March 27, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. UTC. Binance Simple Earn & Investment Products : The affected tokens will no longer be available across these services after March 27, 2025.

: The affected tokens will no longer be available across these services after March 27, 2025. Binance Convert & Trading Bots: Support for the delisted tokens will cease by March 28, 2025.

Binance also mentioned that in some instances, delisted tokens might be converted into stablecoins on behalf of users after delivery. However, the exchange clarified that this would only apply if explicitly announced.

Looking ahead, Binance revealed plans to launch a Vote to Delist feature, enabling the public to suggest assets for delisting in the future. However, the tokens mentioned in this announcement will not be eligible for the feature.

What you should know

Binance reiterated its dedication to improving its listing framework and ensuring convenience and safety for its users. “We are continuously enhancing our procedures to provide the highest caliber trading experience,” Binance stated. Users are advised to closely follow the delisting deadlines and proactively review their holdings to mitigate disruptions.

This announcement reflects Binance’s ongoing effort to adapt to market dynamics while upholding its core values of stability, security, and user-centric operations.

This is as Binance has excluded Pi Network from its “Vote to List” campaign, citing its non-BNB Smart Chain status.

The decision has sparked backlash, with some still hopeful Pi may get a direct listing. Pi Coin has plunged to $1.13 from a high of $3, but a market rally could push it towards $10.