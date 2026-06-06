The Nigerian, U.S. markets, metals, and Bitcoin have seen sudden selloff mainly due to a massive "macro shock' impacting global markets.

The Nigerian, U.S. markets, metals, and Bitcoin have seen sudden selloff mainly due to a massive “macro shock’ impacting global markets.

The Nigerian stock market turned bearish at the start of June, losing N5 trillion in market value within a week.

This weekly decline was driven by aggressive profit-taking after the market experienced a significant rally gaining over 60% year-to-date in 2026—and reaching record highs in April and May.

Institutional investors and fund managers have enjoyed substantial gains over several months, prompting widespread profit-taking from major financial and consumer stocks.

Consequently, US rates rise to their peak, triggering a flight of foreign institutional investment, termed ‘hot money,’ from markets such as Nigeria, into the safe and profitable yields in the dollar.

The capital flight came in tandem with local profit-taking among the heavy weight Nigerian stocks, such as Aradel Holdings, MTN Nigeria and BUA Cement.

Meanwhile, fixed-income assets such as 91-day T-Bills with 16% yields now dominate as risk-free investments, which triggered institutional funds in Nigeria to shift quickly away from equities into government debt.

While banking stocks continue to thrive amid high interest rates, consumer and industrial stocks are struggling because of FX risks, supply chain disruptions, and weak domestic demand, which are dampening profitability and prompting investors to reassess their positions.

Blood bath in US Stocks Market

Global investors holding Nigerian assets, including US tech stocks and cryptocurrencies, also faced heavy liquidation because of intense global selloffs.

The initial trigger was the release of the May US Nonfarm Payrolls data on Friday morning, showing an increase of 172K jobs—far surpassing Wall Street’s expectation of around 85K. This signals a strong US economy, reducing the likelihood of rate cuts by the Fed.

Persistently high interest rates tighten global liquidity, strengthen the USD, and divert investment away from risky assets like tech stocks and cryptocurrencies.

In US tech, particularly AI and chip stocks, there was a sharp decline, notably in the NASDAQ, amid a sector rotation.

Meta Platforms (META) fell 5.5% amid reports of plans to raise tens of billions via an unprecedented share offering to fund its AI innovation.

Broader institutional selling was triggered by mixed guidance from major semiconductor firms like Broadcom, which lowered forecasts and cooled enthusiasm around the overhyped AI sector.

Bitcoin crash below key support level

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies faced a severe downturn, with THE PIONEER CRYPTO ASSET plunging over 6% to below $60,000 within hours, driven by institutional outflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs experienced their worst streak since launch, with around $4 billion withdrawn in two weeks.

Long liquidations (forced sales of leveraged bets) intensified following the US employment data, destroying over $200 million of long positions in a single day and dragging down the broader crypto market, including ETH, which fell nearly 10 percent.

The capital held in Bitcoin as a momentum play is being sold and moved out to finance this monumental AI infrastructure boom.

Institutions are rushing into soaring AI stocks, chip makers (Nvidia, Broadcom, and Marvell), while at the same time, we see multiple, historically significant IPO’s and mega raises (SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic). Investors, large funds, are selling their positions in crypto assets to invest in private tech placement offerings.

Gold’s meltdown

Gold also declined sharply, primarily due to the Federal Reserve’s signals that interest rate cuts are unlikely soon, given recent inflation and strong employment figures. Since gold doesn’t pay yields or dividends, rising interest rates and Treasury yields make bonds more attractive, which helps strengthen the American dollar and drives gold prices down from their previous highs into the $4,300-$4,500 per ounce range.