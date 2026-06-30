Osimhen visits Roqqu HQ as crypto exchange plans global expansion

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen paid a visit to the Lagos headquarters of cryptocurrency exchange Roqqu this week, as the company outlined plans to expand into new markets and strengthen its transaction infrastructure.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen paid a visit to the Lagos headquarters of cryptocurrency exchange Roqqu this week, as the company outlined plans to expand into new markets and strengthen its transaction infrastructure.

This is according to a statement seen by Nairametrics on Tuesday.

Osimhen, who serves as a brand partner for Roqqu, met with members of the company’s leadership team during the visit.

What they are saying

Speaking on the significance of the visit, Roqqu Director Sylvester Eyeghele said it provided an opportunity to discuss the company’s future direction, including upcoming campaigns and expansion initiatives.

“We are building toward becoming a solid global exchange, which means expanding into new markets, deepening partnerships with figures who reflect the brand’s values on the world stage, and continuing to invest in the infrastructure that makes seamless, borderless transactions possible,” he said.

Chief Product Officer Israel Ololade noted that the company has spent years strengthening its technology infrastructure to support increasing transaction volumes while maintaining speed and security.

“Our engineering teams have spent years refining a platform capable of handling transactions at scale while maintaining the speed and security users expect from a global exchange,” Ololade said.

He added that Roqqu’s customer support systems have also been structured to minimize delays for users transferring funds across the platform.

Chief Marketing Officer Ayo Shonibare said the company’s partnership with Osimhen is driven by a shared commitment to excellence and continuous improvement.

“We do not align ourselves with names like Osimhen by chance; we align because the values match. Osimhen represents speed without recklessness, precision under pressure, and an unshakable belief that the bar can always be raised,” he said.

More insights

Speaking during the visit, Osimhen expressed confidence in the partnership, saying the company’s journey resonates with his personal story.

“I have done business with other people and sectors, but I tell you that here at Roqqu I feel more at home, as our stories truly align, and I’m proud to be here,” he said.

Osimhen currently plays for Galatasaray and serves as vice-captain of the Super Eagles.

What you should know

The visit comes weeks after Roqqu Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Onomor described tokenization as a transformative force for global finance.

His comments followed the company’s partnership with Ondo Finance, a major player in the tokenized real-world assets (RWA) market.

According to Onomor, only a small fraction of the hundreds of trillions of dollars in global financial assets has been tokenized, creating significant opportunities for broader investment access and capital market development.