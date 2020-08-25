Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Mining just got harder, as mining difficulty reaches an all-time high
Lately, it has gotten harder to mine the world’s most valuable crypto. Data from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed that mining difficulty increased by 3.6% and is at an all-time high.
It recently just hit another all-time high, after surging more than predicted during Monday’s difficulty adjustment. The network’s hash rate however remains below its all-time high recorded last month.
Quick fact: Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is best defined as the measure of how difficult it is to work for mining rewards or earning BTC.
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
This confirming process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
Meanwhile, BTC has performed well over the past few weeks, maintaining its position above $10k after testing this price level several times earlier in the year. It hasn’t dropped below $11k since the price started climbing in late July.
Despite these gains, it has continued to struggle to surpass the new psychological barrier of $12k. However, ongoing bullish sentiment, as evidenced by on-chain data, suggests that many investors would continue to support a price above this level.
Bullish signs for XRP, as active wallets output remains high
XRP has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Investors are taking the world’s most popular crypto payment facilitator, Ripple, by storm.
XRP price rose from 18 cents to 30 cents in just 6 weeks. Data from Santiment Research Company, a crypto analytic firm, showed that in spite of XRP’s -9.2% retracement this past week, the active address output recorded for the 3rd market cap crypto asset has remained high.
XRP’s price, at the time this report was drafted, was $0.286194. It has a daily trading volume of $1,817 billion. XRP price has gone up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins according to data retrieved from Coingecko.
Like the other cryptocurrencies, XRP has a long way to go to make it back up to its early 2018 highs. What’s interesting in the metric stated above is the increase in buying volume that shows high buying pressures.
The fast-moving crypto has been fighting to stay above $0.3 in the last few days. It does show that the sellers have built a resistance around that price level.
Indeed, Ripple looks set for a bullish run after the recent decline. However, buyers will have to break the price level above $0.3 in the short term to keep the pricing roaring up.
Importance of using XRP: XRP was produced by leading crypto payment provider, Ripple, with the aim of providing a fast, less costly, and more scalable alternative to both other crypto-assets and existing monetary payment infrastructure like SWIFT.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays, who now use it for international transactions worldwide.
Investors are rushing in, as Crypto market’s capitalization hit a two-year high
This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins
The crypto-verse seems to be getting bigger lately because the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies has surged past a new two year high. This was largely due to the recent rally in BTC, ETH, and XRP and many altcoins in play.
Data from Coingecko, an advanced crypto tracker firm, revealed that the market capitalization value of the cryptocurrency market stands at $380 billion at the time this report was drafted.
BTC played a major role in the crypto market’s value, contributing about 57% of the market’s total capitalization.
However, altcoins and other crypto assets have made impressive gains in recent months as BTC continues to be fairly stable in terms of price volatility.
In addition, there are presently about 5,871 listed crypto coins, 382 crypto exchanges, and a cumulative trading volume of over $72.6 billion.
What this means: This incredible feat in the crypto market shows global investors and traders are rushing into digital coins, and hedging against inflation-prone assets like currencies.
Although the crypto market experienced some slight lows in the past week due to the resurging COVID-19 caseloads, the market seems to have bounced back again.
The past couple of months were all about bitcoin and large-cap assets like Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether attracting more investors. But the narrative has quickly switched back DeFi tokens and other altcoins.
Number of Bitcoin whales reach 2,200 an all-time high
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own a large number of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales.
The number of BTC whales is on a new record high.
At the world’s most valuable crypto market, the number of large entities, or whales has been on the rise since Bitcoin broke the $10,000 mark. Data seen from Glassnode revealed the number of Bitcoin addresses (2,200) with balances over 1,000 $BTC ($11m) hit a new record high, a trend that signals accumulation.
READ: Nigeria’s unemployment rate jumps to 27.1% as at 2020 Q2
Bitcoin addresses with balances over 1,000 $BTC (~$11m) hits a new record high, a trend that signifies accumulation
Why you should know BTC whales
In the Bitcoin world, investors or traders who own large numbers of Bitcoins are typically called Bitcoin whales. This means a Bitcoin whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoins circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend BTC finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as Bitcoin approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Whales could be anticipating a strong medium to long-term Bitcoin price trend, and are choosing to hold on to BTC in expectation of a bull market.
Where did all these new whales come from?
Much of the recent increase can be attributed to wealthy entities withdrawing their BTC from exchanges. Apparently, this is not new wealth – rather, it represents a change in the way Bitcoin whales are choosing to hold their coins.
From a macro level, this increase in the number of BTC whales can be considered bullish.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $11,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels recently.