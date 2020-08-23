Cryptocurrency
Chainlink: Most valuable DeFi crypto is attracting investors again, gains over 8%
The most valuable DeFI based crypto is catching the eyes of investors, once again.
Shortly after Chainlink (LINK) plunge in price recorded last week after hitting a record high of about $20, now the price is going back up, gaining over 8% today to trade above the $15 price level.
The $5.3 billion crypto by market capitalization is the fifth most valuable crypto by after Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and Tether.
It surged to prominence a few months ago, after it got swept up in the DeFi (decentralized finance) windfall. Crypto traders invested about $1 billion into its protocols almost every week.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance”. It is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Chainlink is a blockchain that is designed to bridge the space between blockchain technology-based smart contracts (created by ETH), and other user programs.
Since blockchains by principle can’t have access to data outside their paths or networks, a DeFi instrument is needed to facilitate data feeds in smart contracts, and Chainlink helps to solve such needs.
It should also be noted that about a year ago, Chainlink announced that Google was integrating Chainlink into their approach to smart contract adoption on how users could use Chainlink to connect to BigQuery, one of Google’s most popular cloud services.
Two Ethereum Whales move 53,455 ETH, as DeFi tokens gain popularity
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales.
It seems large entities or better still whales are showing renewed interest lately by moving the second most valuable crypto asset more frequently as DeFi tokens gain traction.
Data from an advanced crypto tracker, Whales Alert, showed two unknown ETH whales separately moved 53,455 Ethereum coins worth about $20.921 million transferred from Kraken (a crypto exchange) to an unknown wallet and vice versa, several hours ago.
🚨 28,528 #ETH (11,138,378 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Kraken
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 22, 2020
24,927 #ETH (9,782,543 USD) transferred from #Kraken to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) August 22, 2020
Why this move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the DeFi token phenomenon which uses the ERC-20 protocol for facilitating transactions. Ethereum 2.0, the long-term protocol upgrade of Ether’s parent network, is set to launch its final testnet this month.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own a large number of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Crypto: Why investors are rushing to DeFi assets
Defi is a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
While it seems that leading crypto assets like BTC and ETH have continued to experience low volatility in the past few days, a significant number of DeFi-related assets have managed to gain the attention of many crypto-investors, thereby pushing these digital coins to record highs.
Several mid-range ETH-based crypto assets had their share of the spotlight today, such as Chainlink, YAM, Cream finance, Melon, etc.
Five oil majors reduce value of their assets by $50 billion in Q2
We've ranked DeFi projects in categories of their own! See the ones with the highest spikes in price, and were the most visited this week. 🏄♀️
What #DeFi tokens are you HODLing? Learn about token utilities on our coin details pages! https://t.co/WMg7SE4ZOS pic.twitter.com/3DKSVwE99t
— CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) August 22, 2020
What is Defi?
Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
LINK, most profitable crypto-asset in 6 months, gains 451%
Importance of DeFi assets
Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts should their values fluctuate.
As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.
Ethereum transaction fees drop by 80%
Ethereum transaction fees are calculated in gas and used in paying for ETH operations on its blockchain network.
Lately, ETH miners have been experiencing a plunge in revenue. Data from Santiment Research revealed that Ethereum transaction fees dropped by almost 80% from their all-time high today, thereby providing an opportunity for cheaper on-chain operations.
#Ethereum transaction fees (in $USD) dropped almost 80% from their all-time high today. This brings them back to levels last seen in mid-July. This is a nice opportunity for significantly cheaper on-chain operations today. https://t.co/JQ8nCzHCyi pic.twitter.com/GMeFfXqdSv
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 21, 2020
What this means
Ethereum transaction fees are calculated in Gas and used in paying for ETH operations on its blockchain network. These don’t just include normal transactions, but also interactions with the decentralized application and smart contracts. Fees going down means that using Ethereum projects is becoming less expensive.
ETH miners have been cashing in averagely because ETH fees on its blockchain network have risen partly due to the rising interest on DeFi assets, which now have about $5 billion worth of digital assets in terms of value, up from less than $1 million earlier this year.
Unknown ETH Whale moves $35 million dollars worth of Ethereum
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and the deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control or interference from a third party.
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for the crypto to go offline.
