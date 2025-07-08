Tech giant, Google, on Tuesday announced the rollout of a new feature called “Manage Subscriptions” designed to help users easily track, review, and unsubscribe from promotional emails and newsletters in one central location.

The feature is now rolling out on the web version of Gmail, with Android and iOS users expected to start receiving it on July 14 and July 21, respectively.

According to Google, the update will be fully available to all users within 15 days of rollout.

Addressing email subscriptions challenge

In a blog post announcing the update, Gmail’s Director of Product, Chris Doan, acknowledged that the volume of subscription emails; ranging from forgotten newsletters to retail spam, can quickly become overwhelming.

“Daily deal alerts that are basically spam, weekly newsletters from blogs you no longer read, promotional emails from retailers you haven’t shopped in years can quickly pile up,” he wrote.

With the new tool, Gmail users will be able to view all their active subscriptions in one place, sorted by the most frequent senders.

They can also see how many emails a sender has sent recently and view all emails from that source with a single click.

If a user chooses to unsubscribe, Gmail will automatically send an unsubscribe request to the sender on their behalf—eliminating the need to scroll through emails or visit external websites.

How to access the feature

To access the feature, users can simply open the navigation bar in the top-left corner of their Gmail inbox and select “Manage subscriptions.”

The update builds on Gmail’s existing features to reduce inbox clutter, including the one-click unsubscribe tool launched last year.

Unlike that version, which only allowed users to unsubscribe from individual emails, this new dashboard-style feature offers broader control and visibility.

The new tool will be available to all Gmail users, including those on Google Workspace, Workspace Individual, and personal Google accounts.

For users—especially professionals and small business owners—this could be a game-changer in managing email overload more efficiently.

