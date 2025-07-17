Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah has approved the appointment of six new commissioner-nominees and a new Head of Service.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, who disclosed that the names of the commissioner-nominees have been transmitted to the Enugu State House of Assembly for confirmation.

“This appointment takes effect immediately,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the nominees are:

Mr. Benjamin Okoh

Prof. Benedeth Okoli

Mr. Enyinna Ogbonna

Dr. Samuel Ogbu-Nwobodo

Prof. George Ugwu

Mr. Ben-Collins Ndu Jr.

In addition to the nominations, Governor Mbah has appointed Dr. Godwin Anigbo as the new Head of Service for Enugu State.

The State House of Assembly is expected to screen and confirm the nominees in the coming days, as the administration aims to reinvigorate governance and improve service delivery across ministries.

What you should know

Enugu State, under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah, is pursuing an ambitious economic transformation agenda aimed at repositioning the state as a modern, tech-driven and production-based economy.

Central to this vision is the plan to grow the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N25 billion to N600 billion in 2025, a target the governor insists is not only achievable but likely to be surpassed based on current projections.

He stated that this revenue will power critical investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and innovation. Governor Mbah’s broader economic vision includes growing the state’s GDP from $4.4 billion to $30 billion.

The administration has launched several strategic initiatives. In agriculture, Enugu partnered with WhiteRabbit Agro Limited to establish a 20-hectare pilot cocoa plantation in Nkanu East, part of a larger plan to develop agro-processing zones and scale exportable produce.

Technology has also taken center stage in the state’s development drive. The recently announced 2025 Enugu Tech Festival, themed “Coal to Code”, is being billed as Nigeria’s largest technology conference. The goal is to train 5,000 youths in tech-related jobs within 12 months and increase tech-driven employment by 50% annually. The projected economic impact of the festival alone is over $25 million within two years.

Enugu has also begun constructing an electric vehicle assembly plant in Owo, further pushing its industrial diversification agenda. Governor Mbah has emphasized that Enugu is no longer just a coal-rich state but one focused on innovation, digital progress, and positioning young people to lead the future workforce.