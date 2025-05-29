The Enugu State Government has commenced the development of an electric car assembly plant in Owo community, as part of its drive to transition the state from a consumer-based economy to a production-driven one.

The disclosure was contained in a statement by Dan Nwomeh, media aide to Governor Peter Mbah, via his official X account on Thursday.

According to the statement, the project was flagged off by Governor Mbah during a symbolic foundation-laying ceremony held in Owo, alongside top officials of Stallion Group and members of the state executive council.

“In a groundbreaking move to reposition Enugu State as a premier destination for investment, Governor Peter Mbah has flagged off the Stallion Vehicle Assembly Plant and Automotive Infrastructure, saying the initiative was part of the administration’s effort to transition the state from a consumer-based to a production-driven economy,” the statement read in part.

The project, in partnership with Stallion MG Automobiles Ltd, will initially focus on assembling and delivering 2,000 hybrid sedans, with plans to expand into bus production in the near future.

The governor, represented at the ceremony by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, said the initiative was a strategic step toward industrialization and inclusive economic growth in the state.

Governor Mbah described the plant as a catalyst for job creation, skills transfer, and clean energy adoption, noting that thousands of direct and indirect jobs would be created including positions for engineers, technicians, logistics providers, and administrative staff.

He added that the plant would also support a youth-focused taxi empowerment scheme and serve as a training hub for aspiring automotive engineers.

The governor commended Stallion Group for its confidence in Enugu and reiterated his administration’s commitment to transforming the state into a key destination for investors, manufacturers, and innovators.

More insights

Group Managing Director of Stallion Group, Mr. Mahesh Vaswani, described the plant as more than just an assembly project. He called it a shared vision for innovation, economic growth, and sustainable mobility in Nigeria and across West Africa.

Commissioners present at the event, including Dr. Obi Ozor (Transport), Pharm. Chika Ugwuoke (Labour and Employment) and Mrs. Ngozi Enih (Children, Gender, and Social Development), highlighted the project’s alignment with Enugu’s climate policy and clean energy goals.

They also praised the host community for embracing the initiative and called for sustained cooperation to protect the new infrastructure, the statement noted.

Chairman of Nkanu East Local Government Area, Hon. Okechukwu Edeh, praised the governor’s economic reforms, stating that they were already attracting significant interest from local and international investors.

The plant marks Enugu’s entry into Nigeria’s emerging electric vehicle market, positioning the state as a potential automotive hub in the South East and a player in Africa’s green transportation future.