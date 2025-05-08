Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State has officially launched the 2025 Enugu Tech Festival, positioning the state as Nigeria’s emerging technology hub.

The event, themed “Coal to Code,” was announced by the governor via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, describing it as Nigeria’s largest tech conference.

“Today in Enugu, we officially opened the 2025 Enugu Tech Festival, aptly themed ‘Coal to Code’, the largest technology conference Nigeria has ever seen,” he said

According to Governor Mbah, the festival represents a major leap towards building a robust digital economy in Enugu State and indeed Nigeria.

He emphasized the state’s investment in digital infrastructure and innovation, crediting the progress to intentional policy implementation over the past two years.

“In less than two years, we’ve gone from policy to progress, from coal to code. We’ve invested heavily in digital infrastructure and the innovation ecosystem, positioning Enugu as a national hub for technology,” he stated.

Tech-driven future

In his address to attendees, mostly youths, Governor Mbah highlighted the power of technology in redefining industries and creating wealth.

“I spoke to the young people present, stressing that the future is technology. We are in an era where ideas create platforms. Platforms that change industries and build wealth.

“Global disruptors like Uber, Airbnb, and Tesla did not own physical assets; they created platforms that redefined how we live and work. This is the power of technology. This is the future we are preparing our youths for,” he noted

The governor highlighted the shift in Enugu’s identity from a coal-dependent region to a center of innovation.

“Enugu is not just imagining change, we are building it. We are no longer just known for coal; we are known for our innovation, our ambition, and our drive to build a tech-driven future.

“And as we continue to invest in technology, we are ensuring that our young people are equipped to become the wealth creators and workforce leaders of tomorrow,” he said

Tijani backs Enugu’s tech transformation

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, was also present and, according to Governor Mbah, affirmed the state’s role in Nigeria’s digital revolution.

“As Dr. Bosun Tijani rightly said, Enugu is at the forefront of the tech revolution,” the governor noted.

The Enugu State Government also disclosed that executives of leading global technology and innovation companies, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft will participate in the inaugural edition of the Enugu Tech Festival.

What you should know

The Tech Festival aims to train 5,000 youths for tech-related jobs within the next 12 months and boost tech-driven employment by 50% each year.

It is projected to generate over $25 million in economic impact within two years, as part of efforts to transform Enugu’s identity from a coal-based legacy to a technology-powered future.