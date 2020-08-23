COVID-19: Trump puts pressure on authorities to develop vaccine before election

United States President Donald Trump put pressure on the authorities to develop and approve a vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

This was disclosed by Trump via his Twitter handle on Saturday.

He stated, “The deep state, or whoever, over at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is making it very difficult for drug companies to get people in order to test the vaccines and therapeutics.

“Obviously, they are hoping to delay the answer until after November 3. Must focus on speed, and saving lives!”

According to him, the tweet was directed at Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA.

Back story: Trump had said that he hopes that a vaccine would be developed around the time of the election.

However, experts have warned that any political interference in the vaccine testing and approval process could cast doubt and undermine its safety and legitimacy.

According to them, any concerns about the vaccine could lead to a lower level of uptake, making it harder to battle the pandemic.

Expectedly, the FDA boss had repeatedly emphasised that the regulator will stick to its usual stringent scientific processes and has said that it has not faced any pressure to alter its criteria.