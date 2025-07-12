On this episode of Drinks & Mics, the gang welcomed Buchi Okoro, CEO of Quidax, for a much-needed masterclass on the state of crypto in Nigeria, now officially backed by law.

With the recently passed ISA 2025, crypto is no longer in regulatory limbo. It’s legal, structured, and supervised by the SEC. From exchanges to custodians, there’s now a clear path for anyone looking to operate in the digital asset space. But will Nigerian banks and brokers take the cue, or will they wait until it’s too late?

Buchi, who’s been in the crypto trenches since the Nairaland P2P era, broke it all down. From getting scammed trying to buy Bitcoin in 2016, to building Nigeria’s first licensed crypto exchange, his story is as much about grit as it is about vision.

The gang explored use cases; from stablecoins like CNGN to the potential of DeFi lending. Tunji reflected on the “crypto cult” era, while Arnold imagined a future where failed bank transfers are a thing of the past.

“Crypto will mint Nigeria’s next billionaire,” Buchi said, but warned that adoption must be supported by real economic progress. The question now is whether traditional financial players will evolve or get disrupted.

Whether you believe in crypto or not, this conversation is one you can’t afford to ignore. Watch the full episode of Drinks & Mics featuring Buchi Okoro now streaming on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.