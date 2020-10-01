Google launches Chromecast with Google TV

Alphabet Inc’s Google, some hours ago, launched Chromecast with Google TV, a hardware platform designed to show contents from leading streaming services like Walt Disney Co’s Disney+ and the most popular streaming service company, Netflix.

The tech juggernaut unveiled the Chromecast streaming device that now comes with a remote control. It will cost $49.99 in the U.S, and will be available in other countries by the end of 2020.

The real advantage this device holds looks to be the underlying search smarts that serve as the foundation for so much of what Google does. Here’s the company discussing the new feature in a blog post:

“Google TV’s For You tab gives you personalized watch suggestions from across your subscriptions organized based on what you like to watch—even your guilty pleasure reality dramas. Google TV’s Watchlist lets you bookmark movies and shows you want to save for later.

You can add to your Watchlist from your phone or laptop, and it will be waiting on your TV when you get home.

Best of all, you’ll also have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse 400,000+ movies and TV shows sorted and optimized for what you like—ask Google Assistant to see results from across your favorite apps, like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Stan, 9Now and ABC view, among others.”

The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design and is packed with the latest technology to give you the best viewing experience. It neatly plugs into your TV’s HDMI port and tucks behind your screen.

Hardware composition: