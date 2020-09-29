Corporate deals
Board room squabble tears HealthPlus apart
HealthPlus founder, Bukky George and its Private Equity majority investors Alta Semper fight to retain control of the retail pharmaceutical company.
Nigeria’s and West Africa’s online retail pharmacy – HealthPlus, is going through a boardroom and shareholder squabble, that threatens the operations of the company. The battle for ownership of the company is now between Alta Semper, a private equity investor in the company, and Bukky George, the company’s founder, and CEO.
The dispute attracted media attention after a press release was issued, announcing Chidi Okoro as Chief Transformation Officer of the company. In a press release seen by Nairametrics, the ‘company’ reported that Mr. Okoro’s “mission is to optimize day-to-day management, and elevate the business to novel scale and profitability,” effectively removing the founder, Mrs. Bukky George, as MD/CEO.
This press release set off a chain of online and social media mudslinging, that has had both sides court public sympathy for who is in control of the company. Mrs. Bukky George issued a counter press release, denying that she had been removed as MD/CEO. According to her side of the story, she claimed the press release was not authorized by the company and termed it false.
“We wish to inform the General Public, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, our Staff, loyal Customers, Vendors, Landlords, Bankers, and all Stakeholders that the press release was NOT authorized by the company or anybody acting on its behalf, and that the announcement of the appointment of a CTO is wholly FALSE.”
Alta Semper on the other hand maintains, “The majority of the Board of Directors of the Company, determined that a change of leadership was required if HealthPlus was to achieve its strategic goals, and the former CEO’s appointment was terminated in accordance with its terms.”
Reliable sources informed Nairametrics that several attempts from both sides to resolve the matter have failed, due to a disagreement on the terms and conditions for the injection of capital into the company. We understand that HealthPlus is going through financial challenges, and is in dire need of capital to remain in operations.
What are they saying?
Alta Semper, in a follow-up press release, alleges that the decision to remove Mrs. Bukky George “was made in full compliance with Nigerian laws, and follows a long and drawn-out process of engagement,” through which the Board sought to address multiple issues with the way the company was being managed.
- They claim that this was after a series of “significant breaches of the terms,” of Mrs. George’s engagement as CEO of the company.
- That the “board had explored a range of options that would enable her to continue to play an alternate leadership role,” but she rejected such an arrangement. However, they did not mention what they meant by ‘an alternate leadership role’ in the company.
- They explained that it “became clear that an amicable resolution was not going to be possible. and as the multiple issues persisted, urgent action was required to avoid adverse impact on the entire business, including customers, employees, suppliers, and other key stakeholders.”
- They also claim that despite the ‘former CEO’ not achieving the target they set for her, they had sought to provide financial support for HealthPlus through ‘growth capital.’
- However, “Mrs. George has not only refused to agree to offers of additional investment on commercially reasonable terms, but attempted to force ASC to restructure the existing binding contracts governing their relationship agreements, which she readily signed in 2018, after taking independent legal and financial advice.”
- Alta Semper also maintains that despite removing Bukky George as CEO, she remains a director of the company, while its appointee Chidi Okoro, oversees the day-to-day operations of the company.
- It believes this is necessary for the benefit of all stakeholders and as a result, “the majority of the Board of Directors of the Company determined that a change of leadership was required, if HealthPlus was to achieve its strategic goals, and the former CEO’s appointment was terminated in accordance with its terms.”
Bukky George issued a press release alleging that the appointment of Chidi Okoro was not authorized by the company or anybody acting on its behalf.
- She claims that the appointment of Chidi Okoro as CTO is wholly false, wrongful, illegal, and should be totally ignored.
- She also claims “it was the handiwork of unscrupulous foreign, local businesswomen, and businessmen’s intent on reaping where they have not sown, simply because they now see opportunities from the COVID-19 pandemic, like scavengers and vultures.”
- Bukky George alleges that Health Plus ran into “troubled waters primarily,” because Alta Semper failed to take over the company, thus starving it of funds required to operate.
- She also alleges that Alta Semper has an obligation to fund HealthPlus, in line with its agreements.
- She mentions that in May 2020, she instituted a legal action at the Federal High Court, seeking to stop HealthPlus African Holdings Limited, from continuing to run and manage the company “in an oppressive and prejudicial manner, and in total disregard of her interest as a member of the company,” which she ostensibly founded.
- She further cites withholding of funds, meddling with management, interference with the functions of key employees, abuse of corporate governance processes, and attempt to remove her as CEO, as what she wanted the court to stop.
- She affirmed that there is a restraining order against Alta Semper.
A. Muoka: In a leaked letter seen by Nairametrics, A. Muoka & Co, the solicitors to the company, wrote to Messrs. Afsane Jetha and Zachary Fond, the directors in HealthPlus, and also representatives of Alta Semper on the termination of the management agreement between Alta Semper and Bukky George.
- They claim that as solicitors to the company, any attempt to remove Bukky George is a flagrant disregard of the court’s order, as also claimed by Bukky George.
- They opined that the Board of Directors are the only ones empowered to remove Mrs. George as CEO. However, the board’s Chairman, Dr. Ayo Salami, and Mr. Deji Akinyanju had resigned from the board, meaning only two directors took the decision rather than 5.
- According to A. Mouka, the agreement required that Alta Semper and Bukky George appoint two directors each, and jointly agree on a Chairman for the company.
- The lawyers thus claim that because the board was depleted, the decision to remove Bukky George was “Male Fide’ (in bad faith), as Mrs. George was not given an opportunity to respond to the weighty allegations made against her, some of which are criminal in nature.
What we know so far
While both sides continue to issue several statements of denials and claims, here is what we have learned so far about the partnership.
- In April 2018, Nairametrics reported that London-based private equity manager, Alta Semper Capital agreed to invest US$18 million into HealthPlus. The investment vehicle used was HealthPlus Africa Holdings Ltd, which is incorporated in Mauritius.
- Alta Semper is a private equity manager founded by Ronald Lauder, (Chairman of Clinique Laboratories, a subsidiary of the Estée Lauder Company, and a former US ambassador to Austria), Richard Parsons (Chairman of Rockefeller Foundation, former Chairman of Citigroup and Chairman/CEO of Time Warner Group), and Afsane Jetha.
- The new funding was to enable the company to expand its retail footprint and enhance its competitive position.
- It had approximately 80 locations across the country at the time and currently has about 90 branches.
- HealthPlus Ltd is owned by HealthPlus Africa Holdings Ltd, with a 94,998 ownership, while Bukky George owns 5,002 shares; thus, 94.9% ownership and 5.1% ownership respectively.
- Nairametrics understands that Bukky George owns less than 50% of HealthPlus Africa Holdings, while Alta Semper owns majority shares in the holding company, estimated at between 53% and 55%.
- Sources inform Nairametrics that HealthPlus makes about N5 billion in revenue annually.
Convergence Partners’ subsidiary, inq acquires Vodacom Nigeria
The company has extended its reach via acquisition of Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in some African countries.
Convergence partners subsidiary, inq (formerly Synergy Communications) has acquired 100 per cent stakes of Vodacom Business Africa’s operations in the African countries of Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia with an intent to further acquire that of Cameroon, pending regulatory approvals.
Speaking on the motive behind the deal, the company said it had decided to embark on the next phase of building a unified Pan-African cloud and digital service provider, bringing to market a very relevant suite of next-generation technology solutions in the fields of Edge AI, SD-WAN/NFV and Cloud.
The transaction expands inq.’s regional presence as a leading enterprise solutions provider to 12 cities in seven countries across Africa including its existing operations in Botswana, Malawi, and South Africa with additional investment in Mozambique.
The statement quoted the Managing Director, inq. Nigeria, Valentine Chime, as saying, “Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and inq. is perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients. We are about simpler, seamless solutions.”
Continental Reinsurance Plc acquires 100% ownership of its Botswana subsidiary
Continental Reinsurance Plc now holds 100% of issued ordinary share capital in its subsidiary.
Continental Reinsurance Plc has announced 100% ownership of its Botswana subsidiary, as it posts strong growth in its H1 2020 results.
In a bid to continue in its quest for geographical diversity, Continental Reinsurance Plc announced, that it has acquired a minority 40% stake in its Botswana subsidiary, known as Continental Reinsurance Ltd (Botswana), through its holding company – CRe African Investments Limited (“CRAFIL”).
This is contained in a press release released September, 10 and signed by the firm’s Group Communications Manager, Elsie Mbera.
The acquisition means, Continental Reinsurance Plc now holds 100% of the issued ordinary share capital in the subsidiary, effectively announcing a change in the ownership structure of Continental Reinsurance Ltd (Botswana).
On the rationale behind the deal, the Group Managing Director, Dr Femi Oyetunji, was quoted saying: “The acquisition means not only growth in economic size, but also presents us with an opportunity to enhance our strategic influence, and broaden our market appeal through the expansion of stakeholder segments that we actively interact with.”
On who will lead its newly acquired Botswana subsidiary, Dr Femi added that, “Building on our talent growth and diversity strategy, we have appointed Mr Francis Nzwili as Managing Director. Previously with our Nairobi subsidiary, as Managing Director of the Botswana business, Francis comes on board with a wealth of experience in underwriting and business development, that significantly complements the strength of the existing team. The position of Managing Director was previously held by Mr Cas Hansa, who has taken up new strategic responsibilities as Group Head: Underwriting and Claims.”
Continental Reinsurance, established in 1985, is a composite private pan-African reinsurer that has been on the continent for more than 30 years, writing business in more than 50 countries across the African continent. It provides support to over 200 insurance companies in Africa, with its main offices in Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, Tunisia and Botswana.
Digital Currency Group acquires crypto exchange, Luno
DCG’s recent acquisition will be of significant financial commitment to support Luno expand worldwide.
One of the leading blockchain companies, Digital Currency Group, or DCG, has recently acquired the British based crypto exchange, Luno.
DCG had initially bought a stake in Luno by investing in the exchange’s seed round in 2014. Since then, the exchange has spread its roots across 40 countries and currently boasts of more than five million registered users on its platform.
American based DCG will be making a significant financial commitment to support Luno expand worldwide including where Luno currently operates and beyond. Financial terms of the deal were however not disclosed.
DCG Founder and CEO Barry Silbert spoke on the recent deal. He said, “We are proud to have supported Luno as an early investor, and we recognize a shared commitment to building mission-driven companies that can help transform traditional financial services and improve economic freedom for people all over the world.”
“Luno is a high growth, global business and there is a massive opportunity to expand organically and through acquisitions,” he added.
DCG stated that Luno will keep operating as an independent organization under the leadership of its CEO while DCG will provide leadership, partnership, and investment capital to help the exchange scale its business.
Luno has become a digital asset powerhouse in many emerging and frontier markets, providing digital asset education, knowledge, and investment tools for individuals in Africa, Asia, and Europe.
Luno has helped broaden the global crypto investment community and the company has seen record growth of its customer base in 2020.
In Africa, the company saw more than 550,000 new users on its platform in Q2 2020 and contributes the largest share of cryptocurrency trading volume on the continent across non-P2P exchanges.
Luno is a leading exchange in several countries that have the highest percentage of cryptocurrency ownership, including South Africa (third-highest of its citizens owning digital currencies), Nigeria (fifth-highest), Indonesia (sixth-highest), and Malaysia (tenth-highest)