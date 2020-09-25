Appointments
HealthPlus appoints Chidi Okoro as Chief Transformation Officer
Chidi Okoro has been appointed as Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus Limited.
Leading West African pharmaceutical chain, HealthPlus Limited has appointed Chidi Okoro as Chief Transformation Officer.
Mr. Okoro’s mission is to optimize day-to-day management and elevate the business to novel scale and profitability. The founder of the Company Mrs. Bukky George continues to be a director and a shareholder.
Leading healthcare and consumer private equity firm Alta Semper Capital, which controls the majority shareholder of HealthPlus, has simultaneously announced its continued commitment to the Company and desire to inject fresh capital to accelerate growth and utilize emerging opportunities in global healthcare. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, HealthPlus’ strong brand, diverse product mix and wide footprint uniquely position the business to be on the forefront of supply chain innovation and strategic expansion.
Reacting to the appointment, Okoro said, “I would like to recognise HealthPlus’ role in spearheading the evolution of modern pharmacies across Nigeria and scaling retail capabilities in the industry overall. I am incredibly excited to now have the opportunity and the resources to take the platform to the next level, at a time of unrivalled opportunity for the sector. I look forward to working with all stakeholders to achieve even greater things in the future.”
Mr. Okoro is a licensed pharmacist and management executive with over thirty years of multinational and multisector experience, spanning leadership roles in pharmaceuticals, personal care, food, and telecommunications.
Founded in 1999, HealthPlus as Nigeria’s first integrated pharmacy platform and the largest and fastest-growing pharmacy chain in West Africa. It operates over seventy retail pharmacy and beauty care locations and is the largest private employer of pharmacists in Nigeria. Its extensive product portfolio includes Prescription-Only-Medicines, Over-the-Counter Medications, and personal care items, with a strong emphasis on local procurement and an active drive for community building.
Flour Mills appoints Juliet Anammah to the Board of Directors
Juliet Anammah has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc.
Nigeria’s leading integrated food business and Agro-allied group, Flour mills of Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah, to the board of Directors.
The appointment was announced in a disclosure sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange today, which was seen by Nairametrics.
This disclosure which was signed by the Company’s Secretary, Umolu Joseph, confirmed the appointment of Anammah, to the board of Directors effective from 10th September.
Juliet, who is the current Chair of the Board, Jumia Nigeria, and Head of Institutional Affairs across Africa brings a vast experience in the consumer product industry, along with excellent skills in product creation and high-profile brand building.
It is noteworthy that Mrs Anammah, while the CEO of Jumia led the company through a period of impressive growth, and subsequently to become the first African tech company to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2019.
Speaking about the appointment, Mr John Coumantaros, Chairman of the Board says the appointment is of tremendous value to FMN, as it will help to position the group to take advantage of the changing consumer landscape in the foods and Agro-allied sectors.
“I am truly excited to welcome Juliet to the Board of Directors. Her over 28 years of executive leadership experience in business consulting and e-commerce in Africa will be of tremendous value to FMN, as we continue to position the group to take advantage of the changing consumer landscape in the foods and agro-allied sectors,” Coumantaros said.
Coumantaros emphasized that the appointment represents the Boards’ determination to ensure a diverse mix of skills and viewpoints on the FMN Board in a bid to fulfil the purpose of feeding the nation, every day.
About Mrs Juliet Anammah
Mrs Juliet Anammah has over twenty-five years of professional experience in Consumer Goods, Sales and Marketing Management Consulting and E –commerce. She started her career with Sanofi Aventis in 1991 and worked in key sales/marketing capacities until 1999, when she joined Accenture’s Strategy service line as a senior consultant.
In 2004 she launched Accenture’s Products Operating Group which covers Accenture’s consulting services for Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Retail and Transport Industries in West Africa. Juliet became a Partner in Accenture in 2013.
She is presently the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Jumia Nigeria, a position she undertook in 2015 and oversaw Jumia’s transition from online Retail to a Marketplace. Jumia is an online marketplace operating in 15 African countries. Jumia’s scope covers E–commerce, Travel booking, Food ordering and Classifieds.
UBA’s Sola Yomi-Ajayi appointed to US EXIM’s Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory committee
Committee comprises of notable individuals of the US business community.
Sola Yomi-Ajayi, the Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) of UBA’s operations in the USA, has been appointed to the Export-Import Bank of the United States (US EXIM) committee on Sub-Saharan Africa for 2020/2021.
This is contained in a statement on UBA’s website, as seen by Nairametrics.
Established by the US congress, the Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee provides guidance and advice regarding US EXIM policies and programs, that are designed to support the expansion of financing for US manufactured goods and services in Sub-Saharan Africa.
The committee comprises of notable individuals of the US business community, and Yomi- Ajayi is the sole representative of African institution. UBA USA is the only Sub-Saharan African deposit taking institution regulated in the United States, and provides a unique portfolio of banking solutions to corporates, governments, multilaterals, and development organizations transacting with Africa.
It can also assist in trade finance, treasury, foreign exchange, transaction management, and lending, drawing on UBA’s 70-year-old heritage and unique Pan-African network.
UBA’s Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, stated that the appointment is a recognition of the role UBA has played over decades in promoting, and supporting large and small businesses in all its 20 countries of operations in Africa.
“The appointment of Sola, as a member of the US EXIM Advisory Committee for Sub-Saharan Africa is a welcomed news. UBA’s global network of offices in New York, London, and Paris permits us to be the preferred financial intermediary between Africa and the rest of the world. Our mission at UBA is fully aligned with the objectives of the US EXIM.”
The US EXIM President and Chairman, Kimberly A. Reed, who congratulated Yomi-Ajayi and the other appointees said, “With six of the 10 fastest-growing economies in the world and more than one billion consumers, Africa is poised to play a pivotal role in the global economy.
“Supporting US exports to sub-Saharan Africa is one of our top priorities at EXIM, and my deepest congratulations goes to the new members of the EXIM Sub-Saharan Africa Advisory Committee.”
Other new appointees into the committee are,
- Daniel Runde, as Chairman of the committee
- C. Derek Campbell, CEO, Energy and Natural Resource Security Inc
- Scott Eisner, Senior VP, African Affairs, U.S. Chamber of Commerce
- Rebecca Enonchong, Founder and CEO, AppsTech
- Lori Helmers, Executive Director/Americas Export Finance Head, JPMorgan Chase Bank
- Florizelle Liser, President and CEO, Corporate Council on Africa
- Mima Nedelcovych, Chairman, Africa Global Schaffer
- EE Okpa, Principal, The OKPA Co
- Marise Duff Stewart, Director, Customer and Industry Relations, Progress Rail – a Caterpillar company
- Paul Sullivan, President, International Business, Acrow Bridge.
EXIM, is an independent federal agency that promotes and supports American jobs, by providing competitive and necessary export credit to support sales of U.S. goods and services to international buyers.
United Bank for Africa Plc, is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than 21 million customers, with over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.
It has presence in the USA, UK, and France. UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance, and ancillary banking services.
ROAM Africa Jobs appoints Hilda Kragha as Managing Director
Hilda Kragha has been appointed as new Managing Director of ROAM Africa Jobs.
The Board of Directors of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM), has announced the appointment of Jobberman Nigeria CEO, Hilda Kabushenga Kragha, as its new Managing Director. ROAM, whose purpose is to connect Africans to opportunities is the parent company of Jobberman.
Hilda, a Strategy and Human Capital expert, who joined Jobberman Nigeria as CEO in June 2019, will now lead ROAM Africa’s jobs brands, including Jobberman (Nigeria and Ghana), and BrighterMonday (Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda). She will also join ROAM’s ExCo Team, making her the fourth woman on the seven-person team.
This was disclosed in a mail sent to Nairametrics by the PR Account Manager, Chanelle Rintari.
Hilda, who takes over from Kwaku Agbesi, the former MD, expressed excitement at her new role within the ROAM family.
The alumnus of IESE Business school used her wealth of experience to strengthen Jobberman’s position, as Nigeria’s largest jobs platform, with over 2.5 million job seekers, and 100,000 employers on their database. With an impressive CV that includes roles at KPMG East Africa, McKinsey Spain and Jobberman Nigeria; one thing is certain, ROAM is in competent hands.