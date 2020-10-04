Business
HealthPlus: Is Leo Stan Ekeh really behind the takeover?
Mr. Ekeh has addressed suspicions of his alleged involvement in the crisis that has rocked HealthPlus Limited.
Mrs. Bukky George is A miracle child – Leo Stan Ekeh.
The news making the rounds is that the billionaire tech entrepreneur, Leo Stan Ekeh, Chairman of Zinox, is allegedly the man behind the takeover of HealthPlus in Nigeria. The rumours come amid a well-publicised management tussle over the soul of the business. Is this real or mere speculation?
Above the frenzy of social media controversies, it is always good to investigate and ascertain the true facts of any case.
In a telephone conversation with the serial entrepreneur, Mr. Ekeh said that when he read the news, he did not give it much thought and dismissed it as one of those social media noises. But to his astonishment, few clips of the news have been sent to him by friends.
Hear him:
“I have the highest regards for Mrs. Bukky George. I see her till tomorrow as a miracle child like myself. She is extremely brilliant with great energy and passion to succeed in her sector and there are few such women in Africa and my wife is one of them, so it will be spiritually wrong for me to be against her. I know both parties and simply put, they are all credible parties in partnership. I have known her investors – Alta Sempta Capital for some time before I met Mrs. George and we have had preliminary engagement relating to their potential investment in one of my companies and my ambition to roll out across Africa. But till date, I do not have a kobo share in any of their different investment vehicles including a kobo in HealthPlus, though anyone has a right to invest in any company of his or her choice without clearance from the general public including investing in any of my companies. I have great passion for the health sector and those around me know my investment and support in that sector locally. It is my prayer they resolve their challenges soonest. I want to keep the several discussions I had with Mrs George private because she is an amazon. I have my highest regards for successful African women and my Group is possibly the only one in the world with five certified women as Managing Directors. You can now understand!”
What do you advise Nigerian companies looking for foreign investors?
‘‘Looking for foreign investors is like taking a bank loan locally. You must keep your promises. When you talk about knowledge economy, it means you should be knowledgeable enough to understand what you are going into or pay quality corporate law firms to advise you, but you must listen to them. The money the bank lends to you belongs to depositors and investors and you must do everything to keep to the terms of the loan. Same with foreign investors. They are here to help you build and make money and in the process, you make more than you would have made. They help you alter your destiny. They are not charity organizations. Sincerely, they add huge value to help you institutionalize corporate governance and make more money than you would have made. I had warned severally in conferences that the failure rate of startups in Nigeria is unbecoming of a nation and an embarrassment. We should respect agreements signed in this 21st century. That is the only way this country can grow. I am a child of trust economy, so I must keep strictly to agreements to grow. We have world class locally owned legal firms to guide us in these partnerships. I have had at least one major public quoted company as foreign investor and the experience is rewarding. They remain my best friends till today and can vouch for me on major international transactions and they have done this severally even though I bought them out few years ago. We need these people to scale. Nigeria doesn’t have the real financial capacity to build globally rated companies. Trust me on that. Thank you.’’
EndSARS: Ministry of Youth, Atiku and Saraki condemn police harassment, extortion
Prominent Nigerians have added their voices to the on-going demand for the reformation of SARS.
The issue of extortion by the Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Nigerian youth which has been trending through online protests got the attention of Nigeria’s Ministry of Youth, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar.
Youth Ministry Worried about the increasing menace of SARS.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public. 1/3
— Min of Youth& Sports (@NigeriaFMYS)
The Ministry of Youth and Sport said in a statement last night that it is worried about the increasing menace of SARS and has brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja.
“The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development is worried about the increasing menace and increasing harassments and attacks by SARS especially targeted at the Youth and other innocent members of the public,” it said in a statement.
The Ministry said it has monitored some of the attacks and brought it to the attention of the relevant security agencies in Abuja. The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, who has also been monitoring the news and reports of alleged SARS harassment and attacks has called for immediate investigations that will unravel the truth.
“The Ministry wishes to assure that this government through relevant security agencies will step into the matter to protect our youth and the fundament human rights of every Nigerian,” it added.
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar added his voice by saying said the unit has deviated from its purpose of fighting armed robbery and has become an oppressor of the masses.
The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the @PoliceNG was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life.
— Atiku Abubakar (@atiku)
“The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Police was set up to confront violent crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping and other related crimes. However, the unit has today morphed into an oppressor of the Nigerian masses who strive every day for a better life. Reports of intimidation, harassment and outright extortion by officers of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have continued unabated,” he said.
He said he condemns their actions and urged the FG to intervene, as it is important for a review to be conducted on their activities “to ensure that the rogue elements are excised from the unit and sanity returned to its operations.”
Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki says the continuous reports of harassments and illegal arrest by the unit is disheartening and urged the FG to restructure the unit. Saying, “The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of the Police against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening. A situation where the officers of Police become a threat to the lives and property of the very citizens they swore to protect is condemnable and unacceptable. I call on the Federal Government to immediately put a stop to these reprehensible activities and restructure the unit to better perform its lawful duties of safe guarding the lives and property of the Nigerian people.”
The reports of the continued harassment, illegal arrest, detention and high handedness by rogue cells of the SARS Unit of @PoliceNG against innocent Nigerians – most of them young people – in spite of efforts to reform the Police & raise standards of policing, are disheartening.
— Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki)
Naiarametrics reported in 2019 that tech founders have resolved to raise funds to combat extortion by the Nigerian Police after the alleged harassment and extortion of a software developer, Toni Astro by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
Green economic recovery will create jobs – IMF
The IMF said that a green recovery focus would create income equality opportunities for the future.
The Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva, says the IMF’s focus on a green global economic recovery would boost the creation of Jobs in climate resilience, reforestation, dealing with land degradation, improving infrastructure and renewable energy.
Georgieva disclosed this in an interview with Bloomberg BusinessWeek on Saturday.
Recall Nairametrics reported last month that the IMF said infrastructure is needed for a resilient economic growth in Africa post-covid-19, and in a scenario where large scale investments are needed, the focus needs to be smart, green and inclusive.
“This means moving towards other renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind power. This shift will help reduce carbon emissions, spread electrification, and create jobs. In Kenya, the government increased access to electricity from 40 to 70% of the population in large part through the use of small, off-grid, solar-powered energy plants,” the IMF said.
Georgieva told BusinessWeek that during the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, the IMF poured money into many sectors of the global economy, and with the rising recovery, the IMF would prioritize a definitive end to the health crisis everywhere to enable emerging economies trade with advanced economies and also move towards a green economic model, which is a job-rich model and can boost GDPs of nations.
“When we put the economy into a standstill, the right policy response was to support companies across the board. Central banks, financial authorities, and institutions like mine have poured resources so that there is a floor under the world economy. And at that stage of the emergency response to a very unusual crisis, it would be wrong to try to differentiate. You don’t have the time. And you would do more harm than good if you differentiate,” she said.
She continued, “We are now at the point where we are seeing the signs of recovery. That is moving us to a different phase where our advice from the fund is threefold: One, prioritize a definitive end to the health crisis everywhere. Even if advanced economies and some emerging-market economies revitalize themselves, if their trading partners are in trouble, that drags the world down. Two, start now thinking about how to gradually move support towards what you want to see in the future. Are jobs being protected? Are jobs being created? Now why is a green recovery very attractive? Because the green recovery can be a job-rich recovery.”
She added that the green recovery will created jobs in climate resilience, reforestation, dealing with land degradation, improving infrastructure to withstand climate shocks, building installations as a lot of renewable energy projects create jobs.
She said that a green recovery focus would create income equality opportunities for the future, through investing “in people, investing in education, and investing in internet accessibility.”
“One thing that I’m eager for the fund to play a role in is this combination between social safety nets and social safety ropes—provide incentives for people, especially young people, women, those that are most affected in this crisis. And it is great for the economy, it is also great for social cohesion,” she said.
“I’m doing well” Trump posts video of himself from hospital
American President, Donald Trump posted a video of himself on social media app Twitter claiming that he was doing well. The president recorded the video in a room at the Walter Reed Medical Facility in Maryland in the US where he was spending the second night.
American news media was agog on Saturday with speculation about his health and well being as reports suggested he was on Oxygen. However, his Doctor Sean Conley claimed he is doing well.
In the video, Trump said “I came here wasn’t feeling so well, I feel much better now we are working so hard to get me all the way back.” He also affirmed that “I will be back soon”. He also said “the next couple of days was the real test”.
It wasn’t clear when the four minutes long recording was made. See video below;
October 3, 2020