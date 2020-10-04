Crypto robber behind over $200 million theft, found

Crypto exchange, KuCoin has just recently found out the cyber robber behind the theft of over 200 million dollars.

CEO Johnny Lyu tweeted recently via a series of tweets, seen by Nairametrics saying,

A quick update since my last livestream on Sep 30. After a thorough investigation, we have found the suspects of the 9.26 #KuCoin Security Incident with substantial proof at hand. Law enforcement officials and police are officially involved to take action. — lyu_johnny (@lyu_johnny) October 3, 2020

With great support from our partners of the industry, another $64 million in assets are now out of the control of the suspicious addresses, bringing the total value to $204 million since Oct 1. — lyu_johnny (@lyu_johnny) October 3, 2020

KuCoin is coming back to fully functionality. My team and I will continue to do our best to offset the impact of the incident. As of now, a total of 31 tokens have opened deposit & withdrawal services, and more tokens including $BTC, $ETH and $USDT will follow. — lyu_johnny (@lyu_johnny) October 3, 2020

“After a thorough investigation, we have found the suspects of the 9.26 KuCoin Security Incident with substantial proof at hand. Law enforcement officials and police are officially involved to take action.

With great support from our partners of the industry, another $64 million in assets are now out of the control of the suspicious addresses, bringing the total value to $204 million since KuCoin is coming back to fully functional. My team and I will continue to do our best to offset the impact of the incident.

As of now, a total of 31 tokens have opened deposit & withdrawal services, and more tokens including $BTC, $ETH, and $USDT will follow. After the hack, crypto projects worked to freeze or render useless most of the assets. Many teams updated their blockchain to make this happen.”

Lyu said that $204 million worth of cryptocurrency, or 72% of the total hack, is “out of the control of the suspicious addresses.”

Back story;

Recall Nairametrics about a week ago, broke the news on KuCoin Global CEO, Johnny Lyu talking about a reported hack in detail after private keys linked to crypto wallets got exposed and might have affected $150 million in user funds.

He added by saying the findings of the internal security audit report, revealed part of Bitcoin, ERC-20, and other tokens in KuCoin’s hot wallets were transferred out of the crypto exchange, which contained few parts of the total assets holdings.