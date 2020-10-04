Tron Whale moves 40,000,000 TRX from Okex

Large investors seem to have increased their buying interest on the fifteenth-most valuable crypto lately.

Data fed on Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, revealed a whale moved about 40,000,000 TRX worth over $1 million from Okex to another unknown wallet.

At the time this report was drafted TRON price traded at $0.02674796 with a daily trading volume of $1.1 billion TRX price is up 0.9% in the last 24 hours.

The popularly known crypto has a circulating supply of 72 billion coins and a max supply of 101 billion coins.

Quick fact, Justin Sun is a Chinese tech entrepreneur, the founder of a renowned crypto-asset, Tron, and the present leader, BitTorrent. Sun became very popular after placing a record-breaking $4.5 million bid to have a private lunch with Warren Buffet in June 2019.

TRON is a blockchain-based platform that is designed to ensure that its technology is suitable for daily use. Whereas Bitcoin can handle up to six transactions per second, and Ethereum up to 25, TRON states that its network has capacity for 2,000 TPS — 24/7.

This project is best described as a decentralized platform focused on content sharing and entertainment; to this end, one of its biggest acquisitions was the file-sharing service BitTorrent back in 2018.

What you should know about the 15th most valuable crypto by market value;

TRON is one the biggest and most popular blockchains globally, ranked fifteen by market value, and has entered a strategic alliance with BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, to bring Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and a newly minted Wrapped Ether to the TRON ecosystem as TRC20 tokens.

As stated, “Everyone may now use their BTC/ETH to enjoy all the benefits of the TRON DeFi ecosystem without the high gas fees on Ethereum! JustSwap, a Uniswap alike service on TRON, has achieved $100 million 24-hour volumes since its start and represents TRON’s strong and growing DeFi ecosystem.”