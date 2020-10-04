Personal Finance
The top 3 essentials for financial success in the 21st century
If you want to be financially successful, you must identify the 20% essentials that produce the 80% results.
The most difficult thing to find is someone who does not want to achieve financial success.
Financial success is the desire for most people and yet it is the most elusive thing to achieve for many. But regardless of where you are today, who you are, and what you do you can achieve financial success if you follow the right formula and blueprint. Today I will show you the top three essentials you need to achieve financial success. And it is not hard work. Although all successful people are hardworking not all hard work leads to financial success.
For many years we have been told that the key to financial success is hard work. But I have found that not all hard-working people are successful and not all hard work leads to financial success. Only one type of hard work can make you Rich.
There are two types of hard work in the world. The First one is what I call the freedom hard-work. This is where you work harder on your freedom than you do your living. The second one is what I call the living standard – hard work. This is where you work harder on your living standard than you do on your freedom.
The living standard hard-work keeps you bound and enslaved and the freedom hard-work sets you free eventually. The big question to ask yourself here is this: where is all your hard work going? Is it helping you maintain a big living standard that blends in with the Jones or is it creating a path to Freedom that elevates you to lasting wealth? The answer to this question is in your actions and not in what you say, desire, or express.
What you do with money every month is the key to your financial success. The secret to financial success is thus not about working hard but working hard on the right things, at the right time, and with the right kind of support system in place. The best principle that perfectly captures this concept is the Pareto Principle.
The Pareto principle named after the Italian economist -Vilfredo Pareto states that for many situations in life 80% of the result comes from 20% of the effort. This means that only 20% of your financial activity today will lead to success. Unfortunately, most people don’t even know this 20%, and others are busy focusing on the 80% activity that produces only 20% results.
If you want to be financially successful, you must identify the 20% essentials that produce the 80% results. Thankfully there is a way and there are only a few essentials to focus on per time. Below I distill them down – the top three essentials for financial success in the 21st century.
Essential No 1: You Need a Strong Reason that motivates you from within
Everything we do as humans is driven by motivation and motivation is key to financial success. Motivation comes from having a strong reason to do something that is self-motivating. And the strongest kinds of reasons come from within. Internal reasons are the most powerful motivators and they motivate better and last longer than external reasons. They are long lasting, more difficult to satisfy and can withstand any obstacle on the way.
They carry deep personal meaning that builds resilience and conviction. If you want to achieve lasting financial success, you must find a strong reason that motivates you from within. The stronger your reason the bigger your motivation and the larger your financial success.
But why is a strong Reason Important?
A strong reason is important for two reasons. The first is that reasons come before financial success and the second is that life will test your resolve and conviction and only a strong reason will keep you going. The quality of reason that drives you will determine whether you succeed or fail. People who quit on the way have weak reasons, only those with strong reasons make it till the end.
Essential No 2: You Need a Millionaire Mindset
If you are not yet a multi-millionaire the chances are high that you need to renew your mindset to move to the next level. There is a particular type of mindset that is operating at your current level of success and this mindset is responsible for where you are right now and your present outcome. To move to a higher level you must elevate your mindset to the level that attracts millions.
Millionaires have a certain kind of mindset that commands multi-millions. And the sooner you develop this kind of mindset the quicker you elevate yourself to financial success. The most important thing to note here is this: Your Mindset is the most critical factor for speed and how fast you achieve financial success.
Why having a Millionaire Mindset is important?
The Mind is where thoughts, beliefs, and ideas are generated. These three components are the raw materials you need to create wealth. If your thoughts beliefs and ideas are not matching the level of wealth you desire you will not create that level of wealth. If it matches you will create it.
The transformation of your Mindset always precedes your physical financial transformation. If your mind does not transform, your finances will not transform. Your mind is thus the most critical powerhouse that you have. The good news is you can develop a millionaire mindset regardless of where you are and even when your life is not yet perfect.
Essential No 3: You Need to Focus on the Right Goals
As humans, we have many financial Goals contending for our limited resources. The only way to meet these goals is to prioritize them and rank them in order of importance. But how do you rank them? What goals come first and why? And where should you focus on per time?
Successful people separate their goals into two categories. The first is the Critical few goals that produce 80% results. The second is the trivial many goals that produce 20% results. Successful people have mastered the act of majoring in the major goals and minoring in the minor Goals. If you want to be successful you must do the same. You must spend your time and resources pounding on the essential goals that can transform your life.
So Why is focusing on the Right Goals Important
Focusing on the right goals is important because you have limited resources and time. Your income is limited, fixed, or moving slowly compared to the goals you want to achieve. Additionally, you have only 30 years of active career work life to work with and life itself is limited. When you have limited time and resources to work with one of the wisest things to do is to prioritize what is important. All you have is time and resources that are running out. Focusing on the right goals is the only way to make it before your time is up.
About the author
About the author

Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author, Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper, Writer at BellaNaija, and Trainer with a mission- To help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful.
7 Winning ways to become debt-free
Here are several tips that will guide and educate you on how to easily live a debt-free life.
To live a debt-free life, you are required to exercise total control over your finances. As simple as this may sound, it is not a simple move.
Over the years, buying has been made simple. Many individuals no longer use cash to purchase goods because, with only a few clicks, they can have their products delivered to them.
This lifestyle has left many individuals in debt. Many individuals spend their lives paying off debts. These debts mostly occur due to loans from banks, friends or family members. This puts them in an awkward situation financially because a larger portion, if not all, of their earnings, goes into keeping them out of debt.
In this article, we have compiled several tips that will guide and educate you on how to easily live a debt-free life.
Here are seven winning ways to become debt-free:
1. Save up for emergency
Due to urgent needs that crop up after preparing their budget, quite a number of individuals run into debt by borrowing from others to get their needs met. Such an event can be avoided if allowances are made for some instances. Saving up for an emergency provides an advantage over any pressing financial contingency.
2. Cut off excessive expense
To satisfy their need for other things they cannot afford, people sometimes run into debt. Much of these impulses are pleasures that they can do without. Any expenditures that are not necessary can be cut off when preparing to get out of debt. It is important to prioritize fundamental needs.
3. Develop a schedule for refunding
Particularly if it accumulates over time, paying off debts may seem genuinely daunting. But by following a repayment plan where the debt is split into payable sums for a given period, this can be streamlined. This step would help to ease the pressure of exhausting all the revenue or income on clearing debts which typically discourages individuals. Creating a debt repayment plan and continuously monitoring the progress made is an essential step to take to pay off debts quickly.
4. Increase your income
With a low-income capability, getting rid of debts can be challenging to achieve. Regardless of the financial plans made, such a person might end up borrowing or running into debt if the revenue is not sufficient to meet his/her needs. To prevent this, it is recommended to undertake new practices to improve or raise one’s income. This may involve taking up an additional job or monetizing one’s craft or talent.
5. Avoid causes for unplanned spending
If someone intends to become debt-free, habits, or activities that can trigger spending outside the budget should be avoided. Shopping, hanging out with friends, and other things that appear to cause unplanned expenditures are considered as spending triggers that should be avoided when making plans to get rid of debts.
6. Plan your expenses
Impulsive buying is one of the reasons why people are often trapped in debt. People prefer to purchase desirable and appealing products without taking into account the value of the commodity, income, and the essential needs to be met. Expenditures should be carefully planned and calculated to sustain a debt-free life. By this, buying on impulse and incurring debts can be prevented.
7. Be financially responsible
Revenues and expenses must be efficiently regulated. You can’t become debt-free if you do not take responsibility for your finances. It would help if you were more accountable for how and what your money is spent on. Being financially responsible involves being responsible for your money and making sound decisions about your finance.
Living a debt-free life is quite not easy, as it requires a lot of planning, preparation and vigilance. The tips mentioned, however, will guide you on how to live a debt-free life.
6 money savings tips for women in Nigeria
Here are 6 tips on how to save yourself into financial abundance.
Women are getting empowered through literacy and employment. The biggest motivation of a career-focused or business-oriented woman is the need to make ends meet, even in the tough terrain they find themselves, as a result of their gender or the country’s poor economy.
The need to reduce financial stress is her top priority, which is why she puts in the hard work to make it happen. Inasmuch as a woman can be highly industrious, there is a number of factors that are detrimental to her finances, and also affect her journey towards financial freedom. They are extravagant spending and a lack of savings or investments.
Lack of savings has made some women go insolvent. This is why it is vital to cultivate the habit of savings, no matter how small you earn. Savings is very crucial for women because it goes a long way to determine their financial independence in the near future. Though a lot of women are faced with challenges when it comes to savings due to tons of expenditures, if you are determined to save, all it entails is self-discipline.
Also, note that you must not be a multi-millionaire business owner, or earn a lot of money for this to be feasible. You can start with the little funds that come your way now. This will keep you better prepared when the big bucks start coming in.
Every individual who became rich through hard work certainly passed through the savings stage (big or small percentages) as a means of pooling resources. Some women usually excuse themselves from saving, under the excuse that they earn too little, forgetting the fact that savings are a matter of habit, rather than ability. As a woman, being employed does not make you economically independent; a lot still depends on your ability to utilize the income, by making a sound decision when it comes to savings and investments.
To attain financial freedom within the next 10 years, here are 6 tips on how to save yourself into financial abundance:
- Get another means of income – This simply means having another stream of income or a side business that generates extra funds for you. Sometimes, your main source of income is not enough to pay your bills, not to speak of putting aside funds for savings. A lot of women make extra income from event planning, cake making, bead making, catering, fashion, hair styling, etc. For you to make extra bucks for yourself, you can decide to venture into any of the above-mentioned, then create your own niche. These side jobs can be structured in a way that you can do them during weekends, or when you are on leave (for career women). Also, you can venture into buying and selling businesses, where you sell your products online. The profit made from your side businesses can then be channeled into your savings account for future purposes or investing it in a viable business.
- Reduce your expenses – When it comes to saving, one major thing that prevents some women from actualizing it is extravagant spending, which has left a lot of women bankrupt. Some of these expenses have to do with purchasing luxurious things like expensive bags, shoes, clothes, hairs, etc., in order to impress people or to stay noticed. Looking gorgeous is a good move, but it should be done wisely. This is why it is advisable to cut down on expenses to enable you to save. Always form the habit of reducing the way you spend, especially on things that will later become a liability. Have a budget put in place prior to shopping; it aids you in tracking your expenses.
- Make daily, weekly or monthly savings – Another tip that helps you to save is having a daily, weekly, and monthly savings plan. Irrespective of your profession/business, it is important to cultivate the habit of saving. You can decide to do it daily, weekly, or monthly, and choose any plan that works for you and stick to it. Saving has to do with self -discipline and good planning. You can decide to automate your account daily, weekly, or monthly to whichever plans that suit the type of job that you do. Reason being that some women earn daily, i.e. for business owners, while some earn monthly for career women.
- Focus more on assets than on liabilities – A lot of people make the mistake of acquiring expensive things just be noticed, and stay relevant, which is not a good financial decision. Always channel your funds to things that will appreciate in years to come, as it is the best way to gain financial freedom. One money-saving tip is, instead of acquiring those expensive clothes and bags, you can decide to go for affordable things and put the remaining money into your savings account; hence, you can be able to invest it in the near future, especially on things that will increase in value.
- Focus on networking with friends that will financially build you – The popular saying, “Show me your friend and I will tell you who you are” applies here. Mingling with friends that are financially inclined, will help you achieve your financial goals; friends whose major discussion is about the best platform to save and invest their hard-earned money. Be wary of the ones that will lure you to lavish your funds on extraneous things, like acquiring wants and not needs. Choose friends that will assist you in making good financial decisions, and flee from the ones that will deceive you to spend all you have earned and saved.
- Have a positive mindset about money – Having a positive mindset about money is very essential when it comes to putting aside funds for savings. It is imperative that you create one, irrespective of how little you are earning.
If you do not cultivate the habit of saving with the little funds you have, you wouldn’t be able to do so when you start earning trailer-loads of money.
Why your parents are wrong about money
Financial advice given by your parents may today no longer be workable since the world and activities have since evolved.
The desires, perceptions, and mindsets of people often change as the world evolves. In finance, this also plays out; certain financial concepts that had been successful in the past do not have a place in the financial scope of today. As a millennial, you are faced with technological innovation that has affected every area of life, including finance. Due to this, a few financial resources have opened up, while the economic environment has also shifted.
This means that, in this present financial climate, ideas that worked some time ago may have become outdated and ineffective. Many individuals develop certain values and mindsets that impact their financial lives when it comes to money. Because of the financial experience they have, the exposure or guidance they get about money from their parents, these values are created.
Many parents strive to incorporate skills and abilities into various areas of their children’s lives. Most of them, particularly advise their children in the area of finance, on how to make money and live comfortably, while others rarely address money problems with their children. The advice or guidance provided by parents on money is focused on what worked for them, which may be incorrect or misleading based on the evolution since their time. Your economic growth cannot be assured by the notions your parents hold about finance. It is therefore important to recognize and replace these convictions with well-informed and timely decisions.
Some of the misguided ideas parents have about money include:
It is not important to discuss money
Many parents rarely have conversations with their children about money or household needs and how they are met. They believe that it is not necessary to relate their income, expenses, and financial goals to their children. This leaves the children with little or no knowledge of how to prepare, handle, and use their money.
Having a degree signifies having a career
Quite a number of parents pressure their children to go to school on the grounds that this alone ensures their prosperity and financial success. Although it is valuable and laudable to obtain a college degree, it does not inherently guarantee financial stability for everyone. A college degree can offer a few financial advantages, but it should be seen as an opportunity to obtain profitable knowledge and experience, not as a key to a job. The chances of securing a comfortable and attractive career are getting slimmer with the growing number of college graduates. Accumulating sound knowledge of economic and financial management is therefore important.
Stick to a job and save up
The idea of making money for most parents is to secure a job that makes ends meet. They typically do not welcome or mention the concept of harnessing a diversified income strategy, as this is a sign of inconsistency for them. This attitude restricts the children from seeking jobs only to gain enough for survival without investigating the financial resources that are made available to achieve their financial goals.
Investment is risky, avoid it.
Most parents, for fear of losing money, will caution their children against investing in financial schemes or institutions. Here is the deal, investment is risky. An assessment of the feasibility of the investment program and the potential of a return is therefore required to be carried out by people before investing.
To gain financial stability you have to learn how to financially analyze your position and handle your money appropriately. This cannot be achieved by adhering to your parent’s loving but misleading financial tips or ideas. It can take a while to unlearn these values, but it is important to make your own decisions about your finances, as this will help you to remain responsible and accountable for your money.