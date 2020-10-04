The top 3 essentials for financial success in the 21st century

The most difficult thing to find is someone who does not want to achieve financial success.

Financial success is the desire for most people and yet it is the most elusive thing to achieve for many. But regardless of where you are today, who you are, and what you do you can achieve financial success if you follow the right formula and blueprint. Today I will show you the top three essentials you need to achieve financial success. And it is not hard work. Although all successful people are hardworking not all hard work leads to financial success.

For many years we have been told that the key to financial success is hard work. But I have found that not all hard-working people are successful and not all hard work leads to financial success. Only one type of hard work can make you Rich.

There are two types of hard work in the world. The First one is what I call the freedom hard-work. This is where you work harder on your freedom than you do your living. The second one is what I call the living standard – hard work. This is where you work harder on your living standard than you do on your freedom.

The living standard hard-work keeps you bound and enslaved and the freedom hard-work sets you free eventually. The big question to ask yourself here is this: where is all your hard work going? Is it helping you maintain a big living standard that blends in with the Jones or is it creating a path to Freedom that elevates you to lasting wealth? The answer to this question is in your actions and not in what you say, desire, or express.

What you do with money every month is the key to your financial success. The secret to financial success is thus not about working hard but working hard on the right things, at the right time, and with the right kind of support system in place. The best principle that perfectly captures this concept is the Pareto Principle.

The Pareto principle named after the Italian economist -Vilfredo Pareto states that for many situations in life 80% of the result comes from 20% of the effort. This means that only 20% of your financial activity today will lead to success. Unfortunately, most people don’t even know this 20%, and others are busy focusing on the 80% activity that produces only 20% results.

If you want to be financially successful, you must identify the 20% essentials that produce the 80% results. Thankfully there is a way and there are only a few essentials to focus on per time. Below I distill them down – the top three essentials for financial success in the 21st century.

Essential No 1: You Need a Strong Reason that motivates you from within

Everything we do as humans is driven by motivation and motivation is key to financial success. Motivation comes from having a strong reason to do something that is self-motivating. And the strongest kinds of reasons come from within. Internal reasons are the most powerful motivators and they motivate better and last longer than external reasons. They are long lasting, more difficult to satisfy and can withstand any obstacle on the way.

They carry deep personal meaning that builds resilience and conviction. If you want to achieve lasting financial success, you must find a strong reason that motivates you from within. The stronger your reason the bigger your motivation and the larger your financial success.

But why is a strong Reason Important?

A strong reason is important for two reasons. The first is that reasons come before financial success and the second is that life will test your resolve and conviction and only a strong reason will keep you going. The quality of reason that drives you will determine whether you succeed or fail. People who quit on the way have weak reasons, only those with strong reasons make it till the end.

Essential No 2: You Need a Millionaire Mindset

If you are not yet a multi-millionaire the chances are high that you need to renew your mindset to move to the next level. There is a particular type of mindset that is operating at your current level of success and this mindset is responsible for where you are right now and your present outcome. To move to a higher level you must elevate your mindset to the level that attracts millions.

Millionaires have a certain kind of mindset that commands multi-millions. And the sooner you develop this kind of mindset the quicker you elevate yourself to financial success. The most important thing to note here is this: Your Mindset is the most critical factor for speed and how fast you achieve financial success.

Why having a Millionaire Mindset is important?

The Mind is where thoughts, beliefs, and ideas are generated. These three components are the raw materials you need to create wealth. If your thoughts beliefs and ideas are not matching the level of wealth you desire you will not create that level of wealth. If it matches you will create it.

The transformation of your Mindset always precedes your physical financial transformation. If your mind does not transform, your finances will not transform. Your mind is thus the most critical powerhouse that you have. The good news is you can develop a millionaire mindset regardless of where you are and even when your life is not yet perfect.

Essential No 3: You Need to Focus on the Right Goals

As humans, we have many financial Goals contending for our limited resources. The only way to meet these goals is to prioritize them and rank them in order of importance. But how do you rank them? What goals come first and why? And where should you focus on per time?

Successful people separate their goals into two categories. The first is the Critical few goals that produce 80% results. The second is the trivial many goals that produce 20% results. Successful people have mastered the act of majoring in the major goals and minoring in the minor Goals. If you want to be successful you must do the same. You must spend your time and resources pounding on the essential goals that can transform your life.

So Why is focusing on the Right Goals Important

Focusing on the right goals is important because you have limited resources and time. Your income is limited, fixed, or moving slowly compared to the goals you want to achieve. Additionally, you have only 30 years of active career work life to work with and life itself is limited. When you have limited time and resources to work with one of the wisest things to do is to prioritize what is important. All you have is time and resources that are running out. Focusing on the right goals is the only way to make it before your time is up.

About the author

Grace Agada is The Senior Financial Happiness Director @ Create Solid Wealth. She is an Author, Column Contributor in Six National Newspaper, Writer at BellaNaija, and Trainer with a mission- To help working-class professionals and CEOs become more financially successful. To learn more about Grace and how she can help you send an email to [email protected]