Cryptocurrency
Nigerians bypassing bank transfers with crypto
Experts give vital insights to why Nigerians are fast adopting crypto, and the advantages crypto assets bring.
The high penetration of mobile phone usage in most African countries, particularly in Nigeria, has resulted in the rise of remittance rates and payments for goods and services. According to the World Bank, Africa’s largest economy is one of the six largest recipients of remittances in the world, attracting $24 billion in 2019, which made up 5% of the country’s GDP.
The financial market turmoil triggered by COVID-19 has definitely changed the way Nigerians view the whole financial system, as data also obtained from Google trend, shows Nigeria leading the pack around the world in Bitcoin searches.
So, it not surprising that a significant number of young Nigerians, and small business owners avoid Nigerian banks, because of their stringent capital controls on outflows, relatively high transaction costs, and inflexible exchange rate system. However, in the crypto-verse, an entity can move over $250,000, with a transaction charge of less than $5, that can be received in minutes anywhere in the world.
Jens Ischebeck, a renowned Fintech publisher, in a note shared with Nairametrics, gave vital insights on why Africans are fast adopting crypto, and the advantages that crypto assets bring:
“Most African citizens have started shifting their hopes to the use of crypto, to escape numerous constraints faced with the traditional money transfer services, including cost, speed, and inconveniences.
“The main benefit is the overall lower cost to the end customer, which allows migrant workers to send substantial amounts of money to their loved ones in their home countries, at fairer prices. Also, there is a high unpredictability in the local currencies in most African countries; for instance, when South African rand became a volatile currency, most people switched to crypto, to seek security.
“The transaction is safe, and the companies don’t hold the virtual currency for more extended periods; thus, the operation takes a short time.”
Recent statistics obtained from Useful Tulips, a BTC analytic data provider, stated that Nigeria leads Africa Bitcoin’s peer to peer lending in 2020, posting weekly P2P volumes of about $8 million, followed by South Africa and Kenya posting about $2 million weekly.
Nena Nwachukwu, Nigeria’s Regional Manager at Paxful, in an exclusive interview with Nairametrics, spoke on why many Nigerians are now turning to crypto as the viable option for transactions and store of value.
“This year, Cryptocurrency popularity and usage by Nigerians have grown by leaps and bounds. With the COVID-19 pandemic and CBN’s Naira devaluation, more people are actively searching for means to secure their wealth.
“As traditional investment tools like Real Estate, Stocks, Treasury bills etc. are too complicated to understand & acquire, Crypto-currency is the next best choice as it is very easy to access from any internet-enabled device.
“According to a recent Crypto Adoption Index report published by Chainanalysis, Nigeria currently ranks number 8 out of 154 countries in the use of Cryptocurrency; this comes as no surprise considering the urgent need for Nigerians to protect the value of their money.”
She also spoke on the high intellectual know-how, many Nigerian millennials have on using crypto.
“Our Nigerian customers are also very knowledgeable and have evolved from using crypto/Bitcoin as only a form of speculative investment to making online payments, cross-border remittances, freelancer payments, and E-Commerce.
“With our second cryptocurrency (Tether USDT, a stablecoin pegged to the US Dollar) our customers are learning to further secure their Bitcoins from volatility, by converting BTC to USDT and lock its fiat value.”
It’s fair to say that the present complexity prevalent in Africa’s banking industry or arbitrary misappropriation of capital by some African governments has made young African millennials attracted to the most disruptive financial asset in the modern era.
Cryptocurrency
Over 50% of Crypto exchanges have weak or porous KYC checks
A new study has shown that a large number of crypto exchanges have weak KYC identification protocols.
It’s surprising to note that more than half of the world’s crypto exchanges have weak KYC identification protocols — with exchanges in Europe, America, and United Kingdom among the worst offenders, according to a new study by blockchain analysis firm, Cipher Trace.
Despite existing crypto AML regulations, many countries continue to host virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with deficient KYC.
CipherTrace research discovered that just this year alone, 56% of VASPs globally have weak or porous KYC processes, meaning money launderers can use these virtual asset service providers to withdraw or deposit their ill-gotten funds with very minimal to no KYC.
The importance of strong KYC processes:
- Financial Institutions employ Know Your Customer (KYC) processes to confirm the identity of their customer.
- These processes typically involve the collection and verification of a customer’s personally identifiable information (PII)—including, but not limited to, government-issued ID, phone number, email address, physical address, and more.
- Exact KYC requirements vary by jurisdiction, meaning criminals can use jurisdictional arbitrage to choose to go with poor KYC procedures to further obfuscate their flow of funds.
- Strong KYC procedures can mitigate money laundering. A VASP with strong KYC will know the real identities of users complicit in transactions involving stolen or nefariously gained cryptocurrency.
- Strong KYC procedures should also prevent bad actors from registering with fake credentials, such as synthetic IDs or stolen identities, making the laundering of cryptocurrency much harder.
- Weak KYC procedures, on the other hand, can easily lead to a VASP becoming a go-to location for criminals either to convert ill-gotten cryptocurrencies into fiat or to use the VASP as a mixing service, allowing criminals to convert coins and sever ties to previous flows of funds.
In September 2020, FATF released its Virtual Assets Red Flag Indicators of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Report.
The report warns that criminals when moving their illicit funds, “have taken advantage of the varying stages of implementation by jurisdictions on the revised FATF Standards on VAs and VASPs.” This action is known as jurisdictional arbitrage.
When looking at the weakest KYC countries in the world, CipherTrace analysts discovered that 60% of the top 10 worst KYC countries in the world are in Europe, 20% are in Latin American and Caribbean countries, and the final 20% is in APAC countries.
Criminals reportedly exploit the gaps in AML/CFT regimes by moving illicit funds to VASPs domiciled in jurisdictions with non-existent or minimal AML/CFT regulations on VAs and VASPs.
According to the FATF, VASPs should be wary of the following red flags involving KYC:
- Customers utilizing VASPs in a high-risk jurisdiction lacking, or known to have inadequate, AML/CFT regulations for VA entities, “including inadequate CDD or KYC measures”
- Customers receiving funds from or sending funds to VASPs “whose CDD processes are demonstrably weak or non-existent”
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale transfers $104 million worth of cryptos
BTC whale moved 9,817 BTC in block 650,862 estimated to be worth about $ 104 million.
Bitcoin whales are keeping up their pace in the last quarter of the year. Data obtained from Bitcoin Block Bot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a BTC whale moved 9,817 BTC in block 650,862, estimated to be worth about $104 million, a few hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 9,817 BTC ($104M) in block 650,862 https://t.co/tCdnYsY8YA
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) October 2, 2020
Bitcoin price at the time this report was drafted traded at $10,656.43 with a daily trading volume of $20,848,223,776. BTC price is down -1.5% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 19 million coins and a max supply of 21 million coins.
BTC whales have been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the third BTC halving that occurred some months ago.
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now preserving some of their profits in digital assets, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high.
While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.
- This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) that owns around 1000 coins or more.
- As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, Bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
- Meaning that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
Ripple opens 1,000,000,000 XRP
Ripple unlocked 1 billion XRP worth over $240 million, from an escrow account.
Ripple (XRP), which is now the third most valuable crypto asset by market capitalization, recently unlocked 1 billion XRP, worth over $240 million, from an escrow account.
Whale Alert, an advanced crypto tracker, monitored this movement, revealing it occurred in two different 500 million XRP transactions, in real-time.
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (121,354,837 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 1, 2020
🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 🔓 500,000,000 #XRP (121,331,788 USD) unlocked from escrow at Ripple Escrow wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) October 1, 2020
It then set up a plan to release about 1 billion XRP monthly for sale to be used as funding for its operations, and to invest in startups of interest, with the rest kept back in the escrow accounts.
What this means: In simple terms, the implication of this is more liquidity in the Ripple network, as more investors will now have access to those XRP.
Ripple’s concept involves releasing 1 billion XRP monthly to be sold in order to fund its payments platform maintenance and to invest in aspiring startups.
What you should know: Ripple is a privately-held fintech company that provides a global payment solution via its patented payment network called Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet).
- XRP is the digital token that has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
- XRP still remains the only crypto gaining traction among global banks as Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, with assets of more than USD 2.8 trillion, announced in November 2018 that, in cooperation with Ripple, it would provide an international money transfer service on the payment corridor from Japan to Brazil
Other leading global banks using Ripple include Europe’s banking giant, HSBC Holdings Plc, with assets of about $2.5 trillion, which disclosed in 2019 that it would use the XRP payment solution.
XRP’s unique advantages over Bitcoin include the following;
- 1.XRP is x1000 faster than $BTC (3-4 seconds)
- 2.XRP is x1000 cheaper than $BTC (> $0.01)
- 3.XRP is better for the environment (no mining)
- 4.XRP is more scalable