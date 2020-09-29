Investor moves $133 million worth of Bitcoins, suspected from Coinbase

The DeFi crypto community’s strong appetite for unverified code has once again ended in pains for investors, with the losses amounting to millions of dollars.

Eminence, an upcoming project being built by Yearn’s Andre Cronje, has been drained of $15 million.

Eminence is an unfinished “economy for a gaming multiverse.” In a series of tweets, Cronje gave a detailed analysis of the cyber robbery.

“Yesterday we finished the concept behind our new economy for a gaming multiverse. Eminence. As per my usual methodology, I deployed our staging contracts on ETH so we can continue developing on it.”

1/x First, the data; 1. Yesterday we finished the concept behind our new economy for a gaming multiverse. Eminence. As per my usual methodology, I deployed our staging contracts on ETH so we can continue developing on it. 2. Eminence is at least ~3+ weeks still away — Andre Cronje (@AndreCronjeTech) September 29, 2020

He spoke on the operational details of the project:

“These contracts, not the ecosystem are final, yesterday alone you will notice I deployed 2 separate batches of the contracts, this is my usual “test in prod” process.

“We started releasing some of the art teasers to showcase all the different clans in the game on Twitter. We posted the first clan “Spartans”. And I went to bed.

“Around ~3 AM I was messaged awake to find out a) almost 15m was deposited into the contracts b) the contracts were exploited for the full 15m and c) 8m was sent to my yearn: deployer account.”

However, Cronje later announced that the Yearn treasury would help in refunding users back the $8 million he received from the hacker according to a snapshot of EMN balances prior to the hack.

What you must know: There are multiple protocols providing yield (returns) on the capital that you lend.

These yields vary from one protocol to the next. YFI automates & optimizes lending such that you can earn maximum value on your capital without researching each protocol.

It has two major uses:

Lend your digital assets: Earn maximum interest among a pool of lending protocols such as Compound, Aave, et. al.

Vaults: Lend your digital assets to yield farming strategists (think hedge fund managers) who deploy advanced strategies leveraging liquidity mining tokens to maximize returns.