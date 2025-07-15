The South-West Caucus of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to embark on an industrial action if the Federal Government fails to withdraw the recently introduced allowances for doctors, which they described as unfavorable and out of touch with current economic realities.

The caucus, which comprised Osun, Oyo, Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo states, said this at a news conference in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Dr Adeniyi Fasanu, the Caucus Chairman, stated that the recent circular issued by the National Salary, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC) concerning doctors’ (increased) allowances is not in tandem with economic reality.

Fasanu, who is also the Osun State NMA Chairman, said the national leadership of NMA had given the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to withdraw the circular.

He said the southwest caucus aligns with national leadership of the NMA in demanding immediate correction of inconsequential adjustments in alignment with the 2001, 2009, and 2014 Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs).

“Full payment of 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) and comprehensive review of the fund to reflect current economic realities,” he said

Doctors not consulted — Ondo NMA

Dr Olumuyiwa Alonge, Ondo NMA Chairman, said the FG did not consult them before announcing the allowances.

Alonge said this was the time medical doctors needed to be motivated, as there is a serious shortage of doctors in the country, with a ratio of one doctor to 10,000 patients.

Also speaking at the event, Dr. Ifedayo Oreyemi, Chairman of the Ekiti State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), lamented that about 2,000 doctors leave Nigeria annually.

He warned that if doctors’ welfare is not given adequate attention, doctors would continue to leave the country for greener pastures.

Circular will demoralize doctors — Ogun NMA

Also addressing the issue, Dr Luqman Ogunjimi, Ogun State NMA Chairman, said the circular issued by the National Wages, Income and Salaries Commission (NWIC) on doctors’ allowances would further demoralize already overworked and underpaid doctors, discouraging them from staying and practicing in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Dr. Happy Adedapo, Chairman of the Oyo State NMA, stressed that the government needed to be responsive to the plight of doctors, noting that the new allowance being introduced is insignificant against the rising inflation in the country.

Caucus lists 18 demands, threatens further action

The caucus outlined 18 key demands, including the implementation of the 2021 hazard allowance agreement and the revised retirement age for medical and dental practitioners.

They warned that if the Federal Government fails to address their demands within the ultimatum period, the caucus would convene an emergency meeting to determine the appropriate course of action, in collaboration with the national leadership of the NMA.