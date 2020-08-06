Ripple reports 1,760% surge in XRP sales in Q2 2020

Ripple, the leading crypto payment provider and owner of XRP, reported a rise in over-the-counter (OTC) XRP sales, according to its latest earnings result. In specific terms, Ripple sold $32.55 million of its XRP crypto-asset during Q2 2020, marking a 1,760% jump over Q1 2020 poor sales figures.

What is helping XRP sales?

Digitization of global payments is the new norm in the world of Finance. XRP helps in curbing the additional costs related to sending cash payments and can be used as an alternative to pre-funding.

What you should know: Ripple (XRP) plays dual roles as a payment platform and a currency. It is an open-source platform that was created to allow quick and cheap transactions.

Additional notable integrations from Q2 2020 include

Signum Bank, the first fully regulated crypto bank, added XRP to its highly regulated custody solution and financial platform. Also, Zero Hash integrated XRP to its settlement platform, allowing digital asset businesses to access U.S. markets. Zero Hash is a division of Seed CX, a registered CFTC swap execution facility and holder of a New York Department of Financial Services BitLicense.

Swisscom Blockchain, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Europe, successfully launched XRP on its DAPPI platform, enabling enterprise-grade access to the XRP Ledger for a wide array of use cases.

Mobile payments startup, Uphold, also completed the integration of XRP into its wallet.